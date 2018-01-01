Initiative

You Don't Need 'It.' You Need 'G.R.I.T.'
Entrepreneurial Mindset

You Don't Need 'It.' You Need 'G.R.I.T.'

Guts. Resilience. Initiative. Tenacity. Do these describe you?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
15 Qualities of Smart Business People
Intelligence

15 Qualities of Smart Business People

The smartest people don't necessarily have a higher IQ, they just do more with the IQ they have.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive
Initiative

The Unorthodox Method a Young Composer Used to Meet a Record Executive

If you want to meet somebody in this world, this struggling musician says, you can.
Max Yoder | 4 min read
5 Ways to Simplify Your Business Plan and Almost Anything Else
Lifestyle

5 Ways to Simplify Your Business Plan and Almost Anything Else

Smart people can understand something that is complicated but brilliant people can make it simple.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
7 Easy Steps for Encouraging Employees to Take Initiative
Project Grow

7 Easy Steps for Encouraging Employees to Take Initiative

Prompt everyone to contribute their ideas to have a richer harvest.
Marty Fukuda | 5 min read
