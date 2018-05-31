Get All Access for $5/mo

How Celebrities Can Help Corporates Maximize Philanthropic Effort Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee shared with Entrepreneur India what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.

By Komal Nathani

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Millions of companies hire celebrities to market their brand, but a few brand ambassadors sign-up their association with the brand to raise awareness for a social cause.

Ace Australian cricketer Brett Lee is one of them. The cricket legend and the Global Hearing Ambassador of Australian company Cochlear was in the city on Wednesday to raise awareness about Universal New-born Hearing Screening (UHNS) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Lee urged the government to make hearing screening mandatory for newborns in India. Speaking at a media briefing, he said, "I want to use this platform to draw attention to the growing incidence of profound hearing loss, because I strongly believe that everybody deserves to hear the sounds of life."

In an exclusive chat with Entrepreneur India, the Aussie pacer Lee talked about how much philanthropy is important for entrepreneurs and what motivates him to engage in philanthropic activities.

"You're born lucky but a lot of kids and other families around the world are not. It's our right to create awareness and help those people," said Lee.

When asked about how important philanthropy is for entrepreneurs today, Lee said, "This is a huge responsibility for every company today. You need to have that compassion in your heart for the social cause you're associating yourself to. No matter where you come from and what your history is, corporates should always get engaged in philanthropic activities."

Lee also talked about the developing relationship between both the countries with these causes. He said, "I think Indians love Australians and Australians love Indians. That's very important. Also what the Indian Premier League has done is actually that it consolidated different culture and blends and that's why it is very important."

Check out the video to know more about this.

Komal Nathani

Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

A firm believer of hard work and patience. Love to cover stories that hold a potential to change the momentum of business world. Currently, a part of all-women web team of Entrepreneur’s Asia Pacific edition to jig the wheel of business journalism!

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Trump, Musk Slammed With Federal Labor Charges Over 'Illegal' Conversation on Unions

The two talked on a livestream on X on Monday night.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Elon Musk Blamed Trump Livestream Technical Issues on a Cyberattack. Here's How a DDoS Attack Can Hurt Your Business, According to an Expert.

The Elon Musk and Donald Trump livestream event on X Spaces Monday was delayed for over 40 minutes.

By Emily Rella
By Sherin Shibu
By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Get Picky With Your Clients — How to Identify and Attract Your Ideal Customer

As a start-up or even an established business facing tough times, it is hard to be picky about customers. But with a little effort and thoughtful planning, you can attract more ideal customers and spend less time doing work that does not align with your business goals.

By Cynthia Kay
Money & Finance

How to Implement Ethical AI Practices in Your Company

AI's speed, accuracy and cost-effectiveness are fundamentally reshaping financial workflows, but how can you ensure that it adheres both to your business's ethical principles and to best data security and integrity standards?

By Francois Lacas