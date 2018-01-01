Innovator Profiles
Innovation
5 Characteristics of a Culture That Develops and Executes Breakthrough Ideas
Innovation happens by design. Build it in to your company, and it will show through in your results and relationships with customers.
More From This Topic
Far Out Tech
Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014
From flying cars to 90-mph cheeseburgers, we count down the biggest -- and weirdest -- tech stories of the year.
Innovation
2014's Weird, Wild, Jaw-Dropping Innovations
The future is now – check out some of the awesome innovations that turned heads this year.
Innovator Profiles
Eataly Elevates Food Retail, Tastes Success. What's Next?
The New York City store is now a full-fledged tourist attraction, and the rest of the world is in the company's sights.
Russell Simmons
'Give People What They Need': Why Russell Simmons Is Going All Digital
This mogul launched hip-hop's biggest entertainers of the past thirty years and has a new plan to discover the next generation of MCs and lyricists.
Startups
How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life
Tech founder on seeking funds for albums, booking tours and hanging with Dave Grohl.
YouTube
Spinning Viral Stars Into One-Man Empires: The Rise of YouTube's Multi-Channel Networks
MCNs have been called the movie studios of the future, but even Hollywood wants a slice of the YouTube pie.
Aereo
Aereo CEO: 'We're on the Side of the Angels'
Aereo, which snatches over-the-air TV signals and streams them on the internet for a few dollars a month, is determined to prevail over the TV networks trying to bring it down.
Far Out Tech
Entrepreneurs on the Moon, DNA Hacking and Real-Life Iron Man Gear
A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Innovation
Top 10 Innovative Beauty Products That Will Change Your Morning Beauty Routine
Beauty marketing is dualistic. Some brands opt for all-natural messaging, with product ingredients picked fresh from the organic orchards; but increasingly, other brands are stressing science-based beauty products, manufactured fresh from the labs.
Work-Life Balance
The DNA of a 'Maker': AOL.com President on Work-Life Balance
For many, the age-old topic of work-life balance is not just a conversation starter reserved for dinner parties and coffee dates. It's a very real, daily challenge.
Everyday Innovation
Hacks, tricks and tips to remove common barriers to creativity.