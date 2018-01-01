Intellectual Property
China
5 Steps You Should Take to Maximize Your IP in China
China has a chequered past with foreign IP. But companies are getting around that by developing IP assets -- like a world-famous bronze cat.
More From This Topic
Lawyer intellectual property
5 Things an IP Attorney Will Make You Do Before You Launch a Crowdfunding Campaign
Evaluating patent risk is serious business -- and the single most important reason for retaining an experienced patent attorney.
Intellectual Property
Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5
Here's how to make sure your idea isn't stolen, corrupted or plagiarized by every Tom, Dick and Sally.
News and Trends
Why Kicking Out Counterfeit Crooks on Instagram Is So Important
That $50 purse isn't really a Louis Vuitton but the people who sold it are are real criminals.
Intellectual Property
Are You Doing Enough to Protect and Monetize Your Intellectual Property?
What I have learned is that accretion of IP value is the key element to supporting overall enterprise value.
Entrepreneur Radio
How to Protect Your Company's Most Valuable Asset
Protect your intellectual property, apply military discipline to business and discover time for creativity with Bobby Klinck, Jen Griswold and Chase Jarvis.
Intellectual Property
4 Reasons Why the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit Is a Huge Wake Up Call for the $3.5-Trillion Tech Industry
It's clear the potential for IP theft from insiders with their own agenda is only going to grow.
Patents
How Small-Business Owners Can Patent a Great Idea
Instead of letting another party run away with your great ideas and make a fortune, you need to protect your ideas from the get-go.
Nondisclosure Agreements
5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement
An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
Product Development
3 Ways to Slay the Risk of Bringing a New Product to Market
Making money from your ingenuity requires getting people as excited about the opportunity as you are.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Just Got Slammed for Its 'World's Healthiest' Claim
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected the company's attempt to update its advertising slogan to 'World's Healthiest Grocery Store.'