The Only Email Template You Need to Get That Crucial Introduction
Email

The Only Email Template You Need to Get That Crucial Introduction

For an entrepreneur, connections are everything, and there's nothing more powerful for building those connections than a personal, warm introduction.
Ramit Sethi | 1 min read
5 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Launch
Product Launch

5 Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Launch

Don't let your genius product idea crash to Earth due to an avoidable marketing gaff. Heed this list and achieve lift off.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Is Your Personal Elevator Pitch Incoherent Babble?
Introductions

Is Your Personal Elevator Pitch Incoherent Babble?

A sudden introduction to a new person would seem simple enough, but most of us have neither thought it through nor gotten it down pat. Here's how.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
How LinkedIn Has Helped Kill Cold Calling Once and for All
Linkedin

How LinkedIn Has Helped Kill Cold Calling Once and for All

LinkedIn's messaging feature allows others to get to know you first, on their own terms, which is preferable to pretty much everyone.
Stephen Key | 5 min read
9 Networking Blunders That Undermine Your Reputation
Networking

9 Networking Blunders That Undermine Your Reputation

Think of networking as meeting new people so you can figure out how to be be helpful, instead of the other way around.
Darrah Brustein | 6 min read
How to Make Your Startup Introduction Email Simple, Clear and Awesome
Email Marketing

The first impression is everything -- even via email. Here are tips to get it right.

The first impression is everything -- even via email. Here are tips to get it right.
Alex Iskold | 3 min read
6 Ways Introverts Can Avoid Feeling Shy at Conferences
Introverts

Have your opening line ready and find something useful to do. You're good to go.

Have your opening line ready and find something useful to do. You're good to go.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
4 Business Meetings You Should Never Take
Ready for Anything

4 Business Meetings You Should Never Take

The busier you get, the less time you have to spend on unproductive meetings because, well, you're busy working on revenue-generating activities.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
The Do's and Don'ts of Asking for an Intro to a Venture Capitalist
Funding

The Do's and Don'ts of Asking for an Intro to a Venture Capitalist

If you want to give in front of an investor to pitch your company, you better do some legwork first.
Alex Iskold | 2 min read
4 Essentials for Being the Person People Remember
First Impressions

When you make it clear how you can help, people remember that.

When you make it clear how you can help, people remember that.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
