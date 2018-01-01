Jason Saltzman

What It Will Take for Kuwait to Find Its Entrepreneurial Groove
Entrepreneurship

What It Will Take for Kuwait to Find Its Entrepreneurial Groove

The State Department sent Jason Saltzman to the heart of the Middle East. What he found, in this documentary, was that entrepreneurship can change attitudes.
Jason Saltzman | 15 min read
Why We Invested in AlleyNYC
AlleyNYC

Why We Invested in AlleyNYC

Co-working space AlleyNYC recently raised $16 million in a round we participated in. Here's our reasoning.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
The 8-Step Battle Plan to Succeed as an Entrepreneur
AlleyNYC

The 8-Step Battle Plan to Succeed as an Entrepreneur

It sometimes feel like war when you work for yourself. Based on my success, here is your best plan of action.
Jason Saltzman | 7 min read
How Carmelo Anthony Is Becoming a Tech Player
AlleyNYC

How Carmelo Anthony Is Becoming a Tech Player

Carmelo Anthony and his partner have launched a seed fund to focus on digital media.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
Meet the Techstars NYC 2015 Winter Class
AlleyNYC

Meet the Techstars NYC 2015 Winter Class

The latest group of New York startups has been chosen by Techstars. They are worth watching.
Jason Saltzman | 4 min read
How Hard Is Entrepreneurship? Nothing Comes Easy.
Entrepreneurship

How Hard Is Entrepreneurship? Nothing Comes Easy.

Entrepreneurship is very, very hard work. My path to success involved dented cars, the FBI and going broke.
Jason Saltzman | 8 min read
Twitter Founder Has a New App and It's Super
Entrepreneurs

Twitter Founder Has a New App and It's Super

Biz Stone changed the world when he founded Twitter. Now, he's just trying to have more fun.
Jason Saltzman | 7 min read
For the Startup-Minded, Debating the Pros and Cons of College
AlleyNYC

For the Startup-Minded, Debating the Pros and Cons of College

I'm successful, and I have a lot of thoughts on the value of education. In the end, there are good things and bad.
Jason Saltzman | 7 min read
How Poker Is Like the Startup World, From a Real Pro
AlleyNYC

How Poker Is Like the Startup World, From a Real Pro

The legendary poker pro Erik Seidel has found success. His path should resonate with many startup founders.
Jason Saltzman | 6 min read
Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups
AlleyNYC

Product Hunt Thrives As a Startup Showcasing Startups

Product Hunt is blowing up right now. We talked to founder Ryan Hoover to find out why.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read
