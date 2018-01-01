Johnson & Johnson

J&J Must Pay $72 Million for Cancer Death Linked to Talcum Powder
J&J Must Pay $72 Million for Cancer Death Linked to Talcum Powder

Johnson & Johnson faces claims that it, in an effort to boost sales, failed for decades to warn consumers that its talc-based products could cause cancer.
Reuters | 3 min read
Johnson & Johnson to Cut 3,000 jobs in Medical Devices Division
Johnson & Johnson to Cut 3,000 jobs in Medical Devices Division

The company said the restructuring would affect its orthopaedics, surgery and cardiovascular businesses within the larger medical devices unit.
Reuters | 2 min read
