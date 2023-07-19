Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $18.8 Million in Talc Cancer Suit This week, the company also filed a separate but unrelated lawsuit against the Biden Administration.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $18.8 million in a talc lawsuit over cancer claims.
  • In a separate case, also on Tuesday, the company filed a lawsuit suing the Biden Administration over the government's new drug price negotiation authority.

On Tuesday, John & Johnson (J&J) filed a lawsuit suing the Biden administration over Medicare's new authority to reduce drug prices, joining Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb in challenging the controversial provision of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022, aims to fight inflation, lower the deficit, and reduce carbon emissions, among other goals. It includes reforms to the tax system, investments in clean energy, and allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.

The lawsuit argues that the IRA Medicare price negotiations violate the First and Fifth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution by "coercing" the company into "agreeing" that the government is "negotiating" a "fair" price and compels the company "to make false and misleading statements," according to the complaint.

Additionally, the company believes that the IRA will stifle medical progress.

"We believe that the IRA's pricing provisions will constrain medical innovation, limit patient access and choice, and negatively impact the overall quality of patient care," J&J wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department said it will "vigorously defend the President's drug price negotiation law, which is already helping to lower health care costs for seniors and people with disabilities," per CNBC.

How Much Did J&J Pay for Talc Cancer Lawsuit?

Also on Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was ordered to pay $18.8 million to a California man who claimed he developed cancer from using the company's baby powder, Reuters reported.

Emory Hernandez Valadez, 24, filed a lawsuit last year against J&J claiming he developed mesothelioma due to prolonged exposure to the company's talc since childhood.

Related: Johnson & Johnson Ordered to Pay $55 Million in Talc-Powder Trial

Talc is a soft mineral used in various consumer products like baby powder and cosmetics for its ability to absorb moisture and reduce friction. However, its use has also been subject to controversy, particularly with J&J, which has faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talc-based products are contaminated with cancer-causing asbestos.

In April, the company filed for bankruptcy through a subsidiary, LTL Management, with a proposal to settle over 38,000 lawsuits for $8.9 billion. However, most litigation has been halted during bankruptcy proceedings. The reason Hernandez's trial proceeded was due to his terminal condition and the rarity of his form of mesothelioma, setting it apart from the majority of cases against J&J, Reuters added.

The jury ruled in favor of Hernandez on Tuesday. While Hernandez was awarded damages for medical bills and strife, the jury did not grant punitive damages against J&J.

The company plans to appeal the verdict, maintaining that its products are safe and do not cause cancer, per Reuters.

Erik Haas, J&J vice president of litigation, told the outlet that the verdict is "irreconcilable with the decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer."

Related: Johnson & Johnson Hit With More Than $1 Billion Verdict on Hip Implants

Wavy Line
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Healthcare News and Trends Lawsuits Johnson & Johnson

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

He Got Bored With Retirement. Now He's Selling $18 Million Annually.

Don Lanier was ready for a change, and that pushed him to succeed. Here's how he did it.

By Kim Kavin
Leadership

Employers: The Burden of Going Back Into The Office Is Not as Bad as You Think — It's Worse.

Leaders falsely perceive employee wellbeing to be already high and believe the burden of going to the office will be not that bad in this broader context. This disconnect between perception and reality is what I call the "Wellbeing Paradox."

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Angry Customers Boycotting Bud Light Haven't Meaningfully Impacted Sales, Says Anheuser-Busch CEO

AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris addressed the controversy on an earnings call.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

Beware of Getting Scammed — Here's How to Safeguard Your Business Against Predatory Lending

Following a few financing best practices can help you avoid predatory lending schemes and protect your business from harm.

By Jeffrey Kaliel
Business Ideas

The 11 Best Self-Employed Jobs for Today's Market

Are you looking to step away from the normal workflow and become your own boss? Check out these 11 business ideas to become a boss today.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Teen Stranded in Florida After American Airlines Cancels His Ticket for Planning to Leave the Airport at Layover

The phenomenon is known as "skiplagging," an attempt to find the lowest fares possible by only taking part in one leg of connecting flight.

By Emily Rella