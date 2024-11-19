Get All Access for $5/mo

Addverb Ventures into Humanoid Robotics with 2025 Launch Goal The new humanoid robot, powered by advanced AI and self-learning algorithms, will process multi-modal data, adapt to complex environments, perform tasks, and make real-time decisions across industries like warehousing, defence, and healthcare.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Addverb, a leader in industrial robotics and warehouse automation, has announced its entry into humanoid robotics, with the launch of its first humanoid robot scheduled for 2025. This bold step reflects the company's evolution from developing fixed automation systems and mobile robots to embracing cutting-edge humanoid technology.

Addverb has already made significant strides in robotics innovation. Its AI-powered quadruped robot, "Trakr," introduced as India's first, demonstrated autonomous navigation, modular payload adaptability, and multi-terrain capabilities for maintenance and security.

Addverb's partnership with Reliance, which became a strategic investor in 2021, has further accelerated its innovation pipeline, deploying advanced robotic solutions across Reliance's businesses, including retail, petrochemicals, and healthcare.

The humanoid robot represents a leap forward in AI and robotics. Designed as an advanced AI agent, it will process vast multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs. Equipped with dynamic, self-learning algorithms, it can navigate complex environments, execute intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows. The robot will also feature Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology for autonomous operation in dynamic settings, with applications spanning warehouses, defence, and healthcare.

"Our foray into humanoid robotics aims to eliminate '3D' jobs—Dull, Dirty, and Dangerous," said Sangeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Addverb. "By leveraging the Jio AI Platform and 5G services in collaboration with Reliance, we're building a humanoid robot capable of human-like dexterity and strength. This initiative will not only enhance India's humanoid robot density but also foster global adoption of this transformative technology."

Established in 2016, Addverb offers end-to-end robotics solutions for warehouses and industrial automation. Its diverse portfolio includes autonomous mobile robots, sorting robots, and advanced storage systems.

With R&D centers in India and the US and operations in five countries, Addverb claims to serve over 350 global customers, including Flipkart, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Looking for a Remote Job? Here Are the Most In-Demand Skills to Have on Your Resume, According to Employers.

Employers are looking for interpersonal skills like teamwork as well as specific coding skills.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Addverb Ventures into Humanoid Robotics with 2025 Launch Goal

The new humanoid robot, powered by advanced AI and self-learning algorithms, will process multi-modal data, adapt to complex environments, perform tasks, and make real-time decisions across industries like warehousing, defence, and healthcare.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

CoRover.ai Launches C-CAP Course to Democratise AI Education

Designed for diverse learners, including students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, C-CAP is a concise, 1-hour program available on Udemy. It offers an introductory discount of up to 75% and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Former World Bank Executive Sayan Ghosh Launches INR 300 Cr Venture Capital Fund

The fund aims to invest in over 20 companies, up to INR 15 crore (USD 2 million) each, and has already backed three promising startups.

By Entrepreneur Staff