Addverb Ventures into Humanoid Robotics with 2025 Launch Goal

The new humanoid robot, powered by advanced AI and self-learning algorithms, will process multi-modal data, adapt to complex environments, perform tasks, and make real-time decisions across industries like warehousing, defence, and healthcare.

Addverb, a leader in industrial robotics and warehouse automation, has announced its entry into humanoid robotics, with the launch of its first humanoid robot scheduled for 2025. This bold step reflects the company's evolution from developing fixed automation systems and mobile robots to embracing cutting-edge humanoid technology.

Addverb has already made significant strides in robotics innovation. Its AI-powered quadruped robot, "Trakr," introduced as India's first, demonstrated autonomous navigation, modular payload adaptability, and multi-terrain capabilities for maintenance and security.

Addverb's partnership with Reliance, which became a strategic investor in 2021, has further accelerated its innovation pipeline, deploying advanced robotic solutions across Reliance's businesses, including retail, petrochemicals, and healthcare.

The humanoid robot represents a leap forward in AI and robotics. Designed as an advanced AI agent, it will process vast multi-modal data from vision, audio, and touch inputs. Equipped with dynamic, self-learning algorithms, it can navigate complex environments, execute intricate tasks, make real-time decisions, and adapt to diverse workflows. The robot will also feature Visual and Language Action (VLA) technology for autonomous operation in dynamic settings, with applications spanning warehouses, defence, and healthcare.

"Our foray into humanoid robotics aims to eliminate '3D' jobs—Dull, Dirty, and Dangerous," said Sangeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Addverb. "By leveraging the Jio AI Platform and 5G services in collaboration with Reliance, we're building a humanoid robot capable of human-like dexterity and strength. This initiative will not only enhance India's humanoid robot density but also foster global adoption of this transformative technology."

Established in 2016, Addverb offers end-to-end robotics solutions for warehouses and industrial automation. Its diverse portfolio includes autonomous mobile robots, sorting robots, and advanced storage systems.

With R&D centers in India and the US and operations in five countries, Addverb claims to serve over 350 global customers, including Flipkart, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson.