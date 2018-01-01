Jugnoo

Move past your tech advisor
Ask a Geek

Growth is leveraged using technology and hence it is a critical role.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read
Paytm backed Jugnoo envisions to venture into 40 new cities by 2015 end
Startup Funding

Mobile app offering one of the largest networks of auto-rickshaws in India
Entrepreneur India | 3 min read
'Solving common man's problems' – A cliché working well for startups
Startups

And startups will continue to do so because there are the huge number of issues that are looking for innovative solutions.
Samar Singla | 3 min read
A classic case of turning household crisis into a breakthrough
Case Study

Just four days into the campaign, Jugnoo is already gaining traction of 1,000 transactions per day.
Swadha Mishra | 3 min read
