My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

კომუნიკაცია

თანამშრომლებთან ეფექტიანი ურთიერთობის 5 გზა
ლიდერობა

თანამშრომლებთან ეფექტიანი ურთიერთობის 5 გზა

ყველანი დაკავებულნი ვართ, მაგრამ მაინც ყოველთვის გვაქვს დრო იმ თანამშრომლებთან კომუნიკაციისათვის, რომლებიც ყოველდღიურად ბეჯითად მუშაობენ
დევიდ კრანტი | 2 min read
მომავლის 10 სოციალური მედიატენდენცია

მომავლის 10 სოციალური მედიატენდენცია

ძლიერდება და ფეხს იკიდებს ის ძლიერი სოციალური მედიატენდენციები, რომლებიც გავლენას ახდენს როგორც მომხმარებელზე, ისე ბრენდებზე
დიფ პატელი | 1 min read
10 მიზეზი, თუ რატომ უნდა გავანებივროთ მომხმარებელი საუკეთესო სერვისით

10 მიზეზი, თუ რატომ უნდა გავანებივროთ მომხმარებელი საუკეთესო სერვისით

როცა გულწრფელი და ნამდვილი ფასეულობების საშუალებით მიიკვლევთ გზას კლიენტის გულამდე, გარანტირებული წარმატება თქვენს ხელთაა
დიფ პატელი | 1 min read
5 უდიდესი შეცდომა, რომლებსაც კომპანიები Instagram-ზე უშვებენ

5 უდიდესი შეცდომა, რომლებსაც კომპანიები Instagram-ზე უშვებენ

კომპანიათა უმრავლესობისთვის Instagramმნიშვნელოვანი პლატფორმაა. თქვენთვისაც ასე იქნება, თუ ამ გავრცელებულ შეცდომებს არ დაუშვებთ
ჰიუ სტეფანსი | 1 min read