Evgeny Chuprov

Evgeny Chuprov

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights

Evgeny Chuprov is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the business-aviation industry. He is also the founder and CEO of the IT-based marketplace Aviapages.com, which serves more than 100 executive operators, brokers and FBOs.

https://mirai.flights/

Follow Evgeny Chuprov on Social

LinkedIn Book

Latest

Leadership

5 Reasons Why 'Offlining' Is Pivotal to Success

There's inarguable utility and multiple revenue pathways in online communication, but too many forget that in-person capabilities are essential for grounding and growing an enterprise.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like