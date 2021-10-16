Signing out of account, Standby...
Evgeny Chuprov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
Evgeny Chuprov is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in the business-aviation industry. He is also the founder and CEO of the IT-based marketplace Aviapages.com, which serves more than 100 executive operators, brokers and FBOs.
5 Reasons Why 'Offlining' Is Pivotal to Success
There's inarguable utility and multiple revenue pathways in online communication, but too many forget that in-person capabilities are essential for grounding and growing an enterprise.
