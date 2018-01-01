Layoffs

More From This Topic

How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings
How to Do Right By Employees -- and the Company -- During a Workforce Change Like the Recent Tesla Firings

Whatever the reason for workforce reductions, companies must take the time to plan and employ best practices.
Sanjay Sathe | 7 min read
Here's How This Company Is Adding Robots But Also Keeping Its Workers
Here's How This Company Is Adding Robots But Also Keeping Its Workers

Boxed is one company that's playing the long game when it comes to boosting efficiency with automation.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Microsoft to Cut Thousands of Sales Jobs
Microsoft to Cut Thousands of Sales Jobs

CNBC reports that cuts will affect 'less than 10 percent of the company's total sales force,' or up to 3,000 jobs.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
LeEco Lays Off Staff and Will Scale Back its U.S. Presence
LeEco Lays Off Staff and Will Scale Back its U.S. Presence

Eyeing a smartphone or TV from the Chinese electronics giant? Better act quickly, since the company is laying off staff and planning to limit marketing efforts.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax
Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax

The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?
Dignity and the Pink Slip: What Are You Doing to Bring Decency to the Process?

Communicating with, rather than avoiding, someone who's been terminated helps ease that experience's painful effects.
Peter Diamond | 4 min read
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees
Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees

The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Andrew Dalton | 1 min read
AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units
AOL to Cut 500 Jobs, Mostly in Corporate Units

Chief Executive Officer Tim Armstrong informed employees about the cuts in an email on Thursday morning.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You
How Getting Fired Could Be the First Step Toward a Better You

Few things are more motivating than losing your job. Don't squander this opportunity to learn about yourself and embrace a new direction.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
Female Executives Left Yahoo at Unusually High Rate This Year
Female Executives Left Yahoo at Unusually High Rate This Year

It was not clear why there was such a marked decline in the proportion of women leaders at Yahoo, which is led by Silicon Valley's most powerful female CEO, Marissa Mayer.
Reuters | 2 min read
