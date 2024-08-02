Get All Access for $5/mo

'Tough Day For All of Us:' Intel CEO Announces Layoffs Affecting 15,000 People The majority of layoffs will happen by the end of the year.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Intel announced layoffs of 15% of its workforce, or over 15,000 employees.
  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger wrote in a Thursday memo that Intel had "yet to fully benefit from powerful trends, like AI."
  • The majority of layoffs will happen by the end of the year.

After reporting a $1.6 billion net loss for Q2 2024, Intel is aiming to cut costs by $10 billion by next year. On Thursday, the tech giant announced layoffs affecting more than 15,000 people, about 15% of Intel's current workforce.

In a Thursday memo to staff, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said that revenue hadn't grown as much as expected and that Intel had "yet to fully benefit from powerful trends, like AI."

"Our costs are too high, our margins are too low," Gelsinger wrote.

Intel's new plan involves streamlining its businesses and narrowing its focus to the projects with the most impact. The company will "reduce layers, eliminate overlapping areas of responsibility" and "stop non-essential work," per the memo. Gelsinger gave the example of bringing the customer success team into the sales, marketing, and communications group.

"This is a tough day for all of us and there will be more tough days ahead," Gelsinger wrote. "But as difficult as all of this is, we are making the changes necessary to build on our progress and usher in a new era of growth."

He also mentioned that the majority of the layoffs will happen by the end of the year.


Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Photographer: Annabelle Chih/Bloomberg via Getty Images

One of Intel's goals is to bring its "AI Everywhere" AI products, including the AI PC, to a wider audience. The company also wants to broaden manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and EU.

Intel has already reduced staff by about 5,000 from March to June, but those layoffs are not included in the new 15% cut.

When it comes to AI chip market share, Intel lags behind industry leader Nvidia. Bank of America analysts say Intel will have less than 1% of the market, compared to Nvidia's 70% to 95%.

Intel was down 55% year-to-date at the time of writing.

Related: TikTok Reportedly Laid Off a 'Large Percentage' of Employees as the App's Fate in the U.S. Remains Unclear
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the AI Skills You Should Learn Right Now, According to the World's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Alexandr Wang dropped out of MIT to create his own AI startup. His net worth is now $2 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
Culture

Growing Up, She Was Bullied For Embracing Her Indian Heritage. Now Celebrities Like Mindy Kaling Wear Her Indian-American Fashion Brand — and She's Aiming for Retail Stores Next.

Megha Rao is disrupting the fashion industry with her Indian-American-inspired fashion brand, holiCHIC. She's learned a lot of lessons in her journey from corporate America to entrepreneur, but here are three she wants other aspiring business owners to learn from her.

By Mita Mallick
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Starting a Business

She Started a Business With $2,000 of Personal Savings — Then Grew It to More Than $100 Million Revenue

Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, drew on her experience as a product developer to launch her business.

By Amanda Breen
Legal

No Content Creator Is Too Small to Be Slapped With a Lawsuit — 3 Key Steps to Protect Your Business

This article debunks the myth that small content creators don't need legal protection and explains why every creator should address key legal areas from the start.

By Brian T. Edmondson, Esq.
Science & Technology

Nearly Half of Americans Think They Could Be Duped By AI. Here's What They're Worried About.

One in three admit they find it difficult to identify a potential con.

By David James