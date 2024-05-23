Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

TikTok Reportedly Laid Off a 'Large Percentage' of Employees as the App's Fate in the U.S. Remains Unclear Laid-off TikTok employees were notified Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

By Emily Rella

As the fate of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, the company is undergoing mass restructuring, including a round of layoffs, set to affect employees globally.

Per CNN, the social media app will lay off employees in the support, communications, content, and marketing sectors.

The new, streamlined organizational structure disbands the global user operations team, per the report. Some remaining employees will be moved to other departments.

Related: TikTok Ban Bill Becomes Law, Gives TikTok 9 Months To Sell

Affected employees were reportedly told of the impending layoffs in an internal memo Tuesday night sent by TikTok's head of operations Adam Presser, and Zenia Mucha, the company's chief brand and communications officer.

The number of employees affected has not yet been revealed, though The Information reported that a "large percentage" could be let go.

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed to the Associated Press earlier this year that the company had laid off roughly 60 workers in its advertising and sales department.

Related: TikTok is Getting Banned. What are the Alternatives?

The social media app has over 150 million users in the U.S.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

The Right Way to Ask Someone for a Million Dollars, According to a Fundraiser Who Does It For a Living

No matter what you're raising money for, Wanda Urbanskia says, the same basic rules apply.

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

Understanding YouTube Analytics — How to Leverage Data to Attract and Retain Subscribers

Whether you're just starting out on YouTube or an experienced creator looking to take your channel to the next level, YouTube Analytics has the metrics you need.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

This Pricey Pineapple Costs Nearly $400 — And It's Already Selling Out

The rare fruit was once only available in Asia. Now, there's already a waiting list for next year.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

Does Your Agency Size Matter? It's Time to Challenge Your Assumptions

A nimble model offers more flexibility while losing none of the practical knowledge and strategic thinking.

By Tripp Westbrook
Business News

Google's New AI Search Results Are Already Hallucinating — Unless You Like Making Pizza Sauce With a Side of Glue

From pizza sauce recipes to fun facts, some AI search results need a fact-checker.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

What Makes a Great Leader vs. a Great Manager? Here's Why You Need to Understand the Difference.

How to grow your vision while effectively managing a team.

By Edward Fernandez