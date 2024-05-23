As the fate of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, the company is undergoing mass restructuring, including a round of layoffs, set to affect employees globally.

Per CNN, the social media app will lay off employees in the support, communications, content, and marketing sectors.

The new, streamlined organizational structure disbands the global user operations team, per the report. Some remaining employees will be moved to other departments.

Affected employees were reportedly told of the impending layoffs in an internal memo Tuesday night sent by TikTok's head of operations Adam Presser, and Zenia Mucha, the company's chief brand and communications officer.

The number of employees affected has not yet been revealed, though The Information reported that a "large percentage" could be let go.

A spokesperson for TikTok confirmed to the Associated Press earlier this year that the company had laid off roughly 60 workers in its advertising and sales department.

The social media app has over 150 million users in the U.S.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.