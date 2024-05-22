Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Disney Is Laying Off 14% of Pixar's Workforce, Cutting Original Content: 'We Lost Some Focus' The job cuts had been anticipated since January.

By Emily Rella

Disney is laying off 14% of Pixar's total workforce in a round of job cuts that were expected for some time but delayed due to production schedules.

Roughly 175 employees of Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, were let go on Tuesday, marking the biggest restructuring effort in the company's 38-year history. Top leadership was not affected, according to reports.

Per the restructuring, Pixar will no longer produce original series for its streaming services focusing instead on "feature films," per an internal memo seen by the New York Times.

Related: Disney to Begin Cracking Down on Password Sharing in June

During the Q4 2023 earnings call in November, Disney's CEO Bob Iger expressed the need to shift the company's strategy toward "quality" rather than "quantity" programming.

"At the time the pandemic hit, we were leaning into a huge increase in how much we were making. And I've always felt that quantity can be actually a negative when it comes to quality. And I think that's exactly what happened. We lost some focus," Iger said. "And so, working with the talented team at the studio, we're looking to -- and working to consolidate, meaning make less, focus more on quality."

During the pandemic, Disney released three Pixar films ("Soul", "Luca," and "Turning Red") on Disney+ and not in theaters, a first for the company as it attempted to navigate theater closures and Covid restrictions.

Earlier this month, Disney (which also owns Hulu) announced that it will offer a streaming bundle with Warner Bros Discovery combining Disney+, Hulu, and Max for subscribers. It is set to roll out this summer.

Disney+ saw a loss of 1.3 million core subscribers quarterly in Q1 2024, presumably due to price hikes.

Related: Disney+, Hulu, Max Combining to Make Mega Streaming Bundle

"When you fix or when you address these issues...you do three things. You get aggressive at making sure the films you're making can be even better," Iger said on the company's Q1 earnings call in February. "Sometimes, you kill projects you don't believe in. And, of course, you put new things in the pipeline that you do believe in that you have much more confidence in, and we're doing all of that."

Pixar's next film set to hit theaters is "Inside Out 2," slated for a June 14 release.

The Walt Disney Co. was up over 12% year over year as of Wednesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Break Free From the Cycle of Overthinking and Master Your Mind

Discover the true cost of negative thought loops — and practical strategies for nipping rumination in the bud.

By Aytekin Tank
Business Solutions

This is Your Last Chance to Get Microsoft Office for $25

Lock in a lifetime of access to 2019's Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more favorites for your business.

By Entrepreneur Store
By Mita Mallick
Growing a Business

It's Time to Prioritize Regular Performance Reviews — Here's Why Reviews Are Essential for Employee and Company Growth

Regular check-ins, focused discussions about goals and progress and constructive feedback build a thriving work environment.

By Jeff Sekinger
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev