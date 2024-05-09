The companies did not disclose the new pricing model for the combined service but announced it is set to launch this summer.

As the competition between streaming providers deepens, two major players are teaming up in a bundle deal that will change the current content landscape.

Disney and Warner Bros Discovery announced Wednesday they are rolling out a streaming bundle for consumers that will incorporate Disney+, Hulu, and Max sometime this summer.

No price or specific timetable has been announced though the companies said the bundle can be purchased on any of the three streaming platforms and will come with ad-free and ad-supported options.

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," said Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment, in a company release. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

More details on the plan will be revealed in "the coming months," per Disney reps.

As a part of the new bundle, future subscribers would have access to a bevy of programming that will include ABC, CNN, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Marvel, and more.

Disney+ offers a Hulu bundle for $9.99 a month with ads, while Max offers its service with ads for the same monthly price.

"Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry," said JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Disney bought complete ownership of Hulu in 2023; the company was previously owned by Comcast.

The Walt Disney Co. was up just 3% year over year as of Thursday morning while Warner Bros. Discovery was down over 41% in the same time frame.