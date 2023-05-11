Disney Will Launch a 'One-App Experience' Combining Hulu Content With Disney+

During an earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger announced changes to be made to Disney+, including combining Hulu content and raising the cost of the platform's ad-free plan.

learn more about Madeline Garfinkle

By Madeline Garfinkle

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Disney is making major changes to its streaming services (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) including trimming content on its platforms and raising the cost of its ad-free plan on Disney+.

During an earnings call on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger announced that the company is going to launch a "one-app experience," combining Hulu and Disney+ content on one platform.

"I've now had another 3 months to really study this carefully and figure out what is the best path for us to grow this business. It's clear that a combination of the content that is on Disney+ with general entertainment is a very positive," Iger said on the call.

Additionally, the Disney CEO added that it will be raising the price of its ad-free tier to "better reflect the value of our content offerings." The current price of Disney+'s ad-free plan is $10.99 per month.

However, it remains unclear how the uptick in cost will affect subscriber counts. In August of 2022, Disney increased the price of both Hulu and Disney+, and lost about three million subscribers between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, according to Statista. The latest earnings report recorded a subscriber loss of four million, marking a consecutive three-quarter downward trend, so only time will tell how the new price increase will affect the subscriber base.

Related: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Should 'Achieve Profitability' in 2024 As Its User Base Reaches 164 Million

The combined app will likely roll out by the end of the calendar year, Iger said. Additionally, Disney said it will begin evaluating content across its streaming platforms with the intention to make some cuts.

Removing content will help the company "align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation," Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said on the call.

Disney's latest move comes nearly a month after HBO and Warner Bros Discovery announced a combined streaming service called Max, set to launch on May 23rd.
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Disney Streaming Hulu Disney Plus Bob Iger

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'One of the Most Influential Programs in Existence': A Generation Mourns the Loss of History as MTV News Shutters

The news comes as Showtime, Paramount Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios look to layoff 25% of domestic employees.

By Emily Rella

Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

By Sam Silverman

Starting a Business

5 Things You Really Need to Do When Starting Your Own Business

It's wonderful to imagine that when you start a business, you'll instantly be successful. That's not always what the first year of entrepreneurship looks like. Here are five things you can do to jumpstart your momentum.

By Amy M Chambers

Business News

7 Big Announcements From Google I/O 2023: Google Isn't Holding Back On AI

Along with announcing a new smartphone and tablet during its annual Google I/O developer conference, the company also unveiled a series of AI-powered updates that will be integrated in search, Google Workspace, and more.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Productivity

Entrepreneur Media Partners With Cinedigm to Launch EntrepreneurTV

Entrepreneur Media announces an exciting partnership with Cinedigm for the launch of our new network, EntrepreneurTV.

By Entrepreneur Staff