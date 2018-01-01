Hulu

More From This Topic

Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.
Streaming TV

Woo Hoo! Hulu's Working on a Premium Tier With No Ads.

People familiar with the plan call it 'Project NOAH,' which stands for NO Ads Hulu.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.
Streaming TV

Looking to Cut the Cable Cord? Dish Network's Sling TV Is Now Available to Everyone.

As of today, you no longer need an invite to get your Sling on. Here's what it is, what you can stream and for how much.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Binge-Watching Is a Preferred Pastime for the Depressed and Lonely
Health

Binge-Watching Is a Preferred Pastime for the Depressed and Lonely

Depressed and lonely people are more likely to consume back-to-back episodes of entire TV series in a short time span, according to a new study.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?
TV Industry

Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Jason Cipriani | 5 min read
'Community' Fans Rejoice: Yahoo Is Resurrecting the Axed NBC Comedy
Yahoo!

'Community' Fans Rejoice: Yahoo Is Resurrecting the Axed NBC Comedy

Yes, a sixth season of 'Community' is really happening -- and it could give Yahoo a leg up in the video programming game.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin
Bitcoin

This Company Is Now the Largest in the World to Accept Bitcoin

A multi-billion dollar TV titan just gave Bitcoin a huge, mainstream vote of confidence. Here's the scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
Internet TV

Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Ultimate in Laziness: New Ad Lets Hulu Users Instantly Order Pizza
Pizza Hut

Ultimate in Laziness: New Ad Lets Hulu Users Instantly Order Pizza

Later this year, Hulu will serve up a Pizza Hut commercial that allows viewers to order pizza within the ad.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'
Innovation

Aereo to Supreme Court: Our Streaming TV Service 'Falls Squarely Within the Law'

The bold startup once again slams big broadcasters for claiming its business model thrashes copyright laws, setting the tone for its defense in a federal court battle that begins next month.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts
Marketing

Chipotle's New Series Feels Like House of Cards, But Without the Good Parts

Chipotle premiered the first episode of its comedy series Farmed and Dangerous this Monday on Hulu.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.