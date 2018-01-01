Jason Cipriani

Jason Cipriani

Jason Cipriani is a contributor to Fortune and writes "Logged In," a weekly personal technology column.

Smartwatch Maker Pebble Lays Off Quarter of Staff

CEO says the layoffs are required due to 'a chilly fundraising environment' in Silicon Valley.
Kodak Is Bringing the Super 8 Video Camera Back

Kodak's Super 8 Camera would make dad proud.
A Brief Yet Thrilling Experience With HoloLens, Microsoft's Augmented Reality Headset

We get up close and personal.
5 Ways to Hack Your Holiday Travel

Let's face it: It's going to be stressful. Here are a few tech tips to make it easier.
Apple's iPad Air 2 Is Best for Work, Not for Play

As phones grow ever larger, Apple's new iPad Air 2 shines in a different light: as a PC replacement.
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
The Passport Is Not the BlackBerry You're Looking For

The 4.5-inch square screen on BlackBerry's new Passport is certainly novel. But the smartphone seems to lack that crucial 'Aha!' moment.
