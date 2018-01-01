Jason Cipriani is a contributor to Fortune and writes "Logged In," a weekly personal technology column.
Pebble
Smartwatch Maker Pebble Lays Off Quarter of Staff
CEO says the layoffs are required due to 'a chilly fundraising environment' in Silicon Valley.
CES 2016
Kodak Is Bringing the Super 8 Video Camera Back
Kodak's Super 8 Camera would make dad proud.
Microsoft HoloLens
A Brief Yet Thrilling Experience With HoloLens, Microsoft's Augmented Reality Headset
We get up close and personal.
Travel Tips
5 Ways to Hack Your Holiday Travel
Let's face it: It's going to be stressful. Here are a few tech tips to make it easier.
iPads
Apple's iPad Air 2 Is Best for Work, Not for Play
As phones grow ever larger, Apple's new iPad Air 2 shines in a different light: as a PC replacement.
TV Industry
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?
As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
BlackBerry
The Passport Is Not the BlackBerry You're Looking For
The 4.5-inch square screen on BlackBerry's new Passport is certainly novel. But the smartphone seems to lack that crucial 'Aha!' moment.