Rob Marvin

Associate Features Editor
Rob Marvin is the Associate Features Editor at PCMag.

More From Rob Marvin

Amazon May Split HQ2 Between Crystal City, Va., and Long Island City, N.Y.
Amazon

Amazon May Split HQ2 Between Crystal City, Va., and Long Island City, N.Y.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is in final negotiations and plans to split its second headquarters evenly between two East Coast cities.
3 min read
Instagram Has Announced Its New Chief
Instagram

Instagram Has Announced Its New Chief

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announce their successor a week after their abrupt resignation and another tumultuous week for Facebook.
3 min read
The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
Apple

The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

Apple's XS lineup and entry-level iPhone XR don't have as many flashy features as their predecessors, but there are plenty of upgrades under the hood.
4 min read
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says
Email

AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says

Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
3 min read
Zuck Takes the Stage: Everything You Missed From Facebook F8
Facebook

Zuck Takes the Stage: Everything You Missed From Facebook F8

Mark Zuckerberg details new Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Oculus features in wide-ranging F8 keynote.
5 min read
Gmail Just Got a Big Makeover. Here's What's New.
Gmail

Gmail Just Got a Big Makeover. Here's What's New.

Gmail's web interface is getting a new look packed with AI and security features, including confidential mode, email nudging and hover actions.
3 min read
Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction
Tech Addiction

Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction

The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
5 min read
Tech That Will (Probably) Die in 2018
Technology

Tech That Will (Probably) Die in 2018

These apps, companies, and devices have flown too close to the sun. The tech grim reaper is coming for them, and he is without mercy.
9 min read
How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin

Here's your step-by-step guide to using exchanges and wallet apps such as Coinbase to manage your bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Litecoin.
8 min read
Just What the Heck Is Blockchain? Watch This Explainer Video.
Blockchain

Just What the Heck Is Blockchain? Watch This Explainer Video.

If you're tired of asking what in the world blockchain is and why you should care about it, then watch this video explainer and discover what all the fuss is about.
1 min read
What You Need to Know to Understand the Complicated Splitting of Bitcoin
Blockchain

What You Need to Know to Understand the Complicated Splitting of Bitcoin

Bitcoin and Ethereum have both seen high-profile forks in the past year, spawning separate coins with different rules. The splits come down to diverging ideologies and the laws of network consensus.
13 min read
Instagram, Admitting a War on Snapchat, Rolls Out Face Filters
Instagram

Instagram, Admitting a War on Snapchat, Rolls Out Face Filters

Instagram's VP of product dishes on the app's Face Filters, Hashtag stickers, and Rewind button at TechCrunch Disrupt while fielding a barrage of questions about Snapchat.
6 min read
FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'
Net Neutrality

FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'

Mignon Clyburn wants you to comment starting this Thursday to preserve the Open Internet Order and register public support for net neutrality and a free, open internet.
8 min read
MWC 2017: 20 Intriguing Global Startups to Watch
Mobile World Congress

MWC 2017: 20 Intriguing Global Startups to Watch

Here are some of the coolest companies from around the world we spotted at MWC.
8 min read
Salesforce Brings Artificial Intelligence to CRM With Einstein
Artificial Intelligence

Salesforce Brings Artificial Intelligence to CRM With Einstein

The platform bakes deep learning, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing across the Salesforce cloud.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.