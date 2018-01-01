Rob Marvin

Amazon
Amazon May Split HQ2 Between Crystal City, Va., and Long Island City, N.Y.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is in final negotiations and plans to split its second headquarters evenly between two East Coast cities.
Instagram Has Announced Its New Chief
Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger announce their successor a week after their abrupt resignation and another tumultuous week for Facebook.
Apple
The Coolest Features in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
Apple's XS lineup and entry-level iPhone XR don't have as many flashy features as their predecessors, but there are plenty of upgrades under the hood.
AOL and Yahoo Scan User Emails Then Sell Data to Advertisers, Report Says
Verizon-owned Oath is pitching a service to advertisers analyzing AOL and Yahoo emails to provide targeted ad data, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Zuck Takes the Stage: Everything You Missed From Facebook F8
Mark Zuckerberg details new Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Oculus features in wide-ranging F8 keynote.
Gmail
Gmail Just Got a Big Makeover. Here's What's New.
Gmail's web interface is getting a new look packed with AI and security features, including confidential mode, email nudging and hover actions.
Tech Addiction
Apple, Facebook and Google Vets Form Coalition to Fight Tech Addiction
The Center for Humane Technology will focus its efforts on young users, first with a public school ad campaign on the harmful effects of tech and social media.
Technology
Tech That Will (Probably) Die in 2018
These apps, companies, and devices have flown too close to the sun. The tech grim reaper is coming for them, and he is without mercy.
Cryptocurrency
How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin
Here's your step-by-step guide to using exchanges and wallet apps such as Coinbase to manage your bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Litecoin.
Blockchain
Just What the Heck Is Blockchain? Watch This Explainer Video.
If you're tired of asking what in the world blockchain is and why you should care about it, then watch this video explainer and discover what all the fuss is about.
Blockchain
What You Need to Know to Understand the Complicated Splitting of Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Ethereum have both seen high-profile forks in the past year, spawning separate coins with different rules. The splits come down to diverging ideologies and the laws of network consensus.
Instagram, Admitting a War on Snapchat, Rolls Out Face Filters
Instagram's VP of product dishes on the app's Face Filters, Hashtag stickers, and Rewind button at TechCrunch Disrupt while fielding a barrage of questions about Snapchat.
Net Neutrality
FCC Commissioner: 'Net Neutrality Is Doomed If We're Silent'
Mignon Clyburn wants you to comment starting this Thursday to preserve the Open Internet Order and register public support for net neutrality and a free, open internet.
Mobile World Congress
MWC 2017: 20 Intriguing Global Startups to Watch
Here are some of the coolest companies from around the world we spotted at MWC.
Artificial Intelligence
Salesforce Brings Artificial Intelligence to CRM With Einstein
The platform bakes deep learning, machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing across the Salesforce cloud.