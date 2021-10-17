Signing out of account, Standby...
Ian Morris
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Likewise, Inc.
Ian Morris is the co-founder and CEO of Likewise, an exciting start-up that helps users easily find the best personalized recommendations for movies, TV shows, books, podcasts and more.
What the Success of Streaming Services Can Teach Entrepreneurs
Streaming TV and movies are taking over the media world, but for good reason.
