Asad Khan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Asad Khan is the founder & CEO of LambdaTest, an AI-powered test execution cloud platform for developers to test web apps across browsers, OS, and resolutions. With 10+ years in software testing, Asad grew 360logica into a multi-million dollar business, later acquired by Saksoft in 2014.
