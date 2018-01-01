LGBT
Accelerators
The Story Behind the Nation's First Standalone LGBTQ+ Accelerator, Which Graduates Its 20th Startup Today
StartOut Growth Lab is billed as the first standalone, brick-and-mortar accelerator focusing entirely on LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs.
More From This Topic
LGBT
3 Ways to Foster an LGBT-Friendly Workplace
Most LGBT workers remain closeted at work, but they can be more productive if they're not.
Fighting Inequality
Women and the LGBT Community Are Natural Allies
When it comes to the workplace, women and the LGBT community are looking up at the same glass ceiling.
LGBT
The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights
Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
Social Media
Mark Hamill Jedi Mind Tricks Social Media With This Epic Tweet
Luke Skywalker channels Yoda in a gender politics message that is warmer and fuzzier than an Ewok dance party.
Workplace Diversity
Black Is the New Black: An African-American Entrepreneur's Manifesto
The greatest satisfaction for those who have broken business barriers is the pathways they have opened for those who follow.
Politics
Transgender Rights? Citizens United? Should Brands Get Political?
Taking a stance is a calculated risk, but one you might have to take if you are to remain relevant.
Target
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice
The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Laws
Big Business Leaders Urge Repeal of Mississippi Law Opposed by LGBT Community
'The business community, by and large, has consistently communicated to lawmakers at every level that such laws are bad for our employees and bad for business.'
PayPal
PayPal Pulls North Carolina Plan to Protest Transgender Bathroom Law
'The new law perpetuates discrimination and it violates the values and principles that are at the core of PayPal's mission and culture,' CEO says.
Second Acts
Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.
The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.