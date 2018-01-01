Life Hack
16 Mental Shifts for Living a Happier, Wealthier, More Successful Life
Optimists see opportunities that are invisible to pessimists.
Life Lessons
3 Ways to Make Yourself Stronger at the Broken Places
Resilience doesn't help you avoid life's hardships; it's a technique to profit from them.
Habits
7 Steps to Developing the Habits of Success
Use this simple, proven methodology to develop the habits you want to incorporate into your personality.
Ready for Anything
Troubleshooting Your Life to Control Your Time
Success requires getting maximize results, all the time.
Change
Jeff Bezos Knows the Difference Between Content and Complacent
If you're happy with your job, count it as a blessing because there is nothing convenient about a restless desire to do something more.
Business Travel
5 Ways to Relax on the Road So You Get Home Rejuvenated
Work and home are a hectic combination, so make the best of it when business takes you away from home.
Introverts
How Thinking Like an Introvert Can Help You Get Ahead in Business
Research suggests that introverts possess qualities that can rocket them to the top of their fields.
Motivation
5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It
Writing notes, taking a walk and allowing yourself simple rewards are little hacks that can increase your motivation.
Productivity
4 Joyless Ways to Biohack Your Way to Higher Productivity
There is little room for pleasure in the quest for productivity, so give up food and hot showers. You might get more done.
Digital Nomad
6 Life-Hacking Apps for Digital Nomads
Digital nomads rely heavily on technology to earn a living and stay organized and productive.
Passion
Passion Is What Unlocks Your Hustler's Work Ethic
Passion for your quest will give you the strength for all the work required to succeed.