Local Search

Why Local SEO Is About to Become Even More Important
SEO

Why Local SEO Is About to Become Even More Important

A number of factors, including the rise of wearables and increased competition, places a greater focus on location.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense
Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense

Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers.
Patrick Schock | 2 min read
7 Tools From Google to Boost Your Brand
Google

7 Tools From Google to Boost Your Brand

Some of these services are well known, while others are a bit obscure.
Sarah Landrum | 4 min read
Google Launches Program to Help Small Businesses Become More Visible
Google

Google Launches Program to Help Small Businesses Become More Visible

The web giant's latest initiative provides online and in-person assistance to help small business owners throughout the U.S. list their companies on Google Search, Google Maps and Google+.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
4 Techniques for Earning Links to Your Site
Online Marketing

4 Techniques for Earning Links to Your Site

Links are still the key to your site's visibility. Find out how to attract links that attract viewers.
Mitch Meyerson | 5 min read
How to Get Online Customers to Find You and Trust You
Online Marketing

How to Get Online Customers to Find You and Trust You

Content marketing is a must these days for almost every business. Find out how to do it right.
Mitch Meyerson | 5 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on Local SEO
SEO

Why Every Entrepreneur Should Focus on Local SEO

Local SEO is a highly targeted, niche strategy that every entrepreneur can -- and should -- be thinking about.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
5 Things Most People Forget About Local SEO
Local SEO

5 Things Most People Forget About Local SEO

Local SEO is critical to local business. This in-depth guide will get you started and clarify some of the perplexing elements.
Neil Patel | 11 min read
City-Specific Domain Names to Be a Boon for Local Business Owners
Technology

City-Specific Domain Names to Be a Boon for Local Business Owners

New web addresses with endings such as .london and .nyc will amplify the online presence of local businesses.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Local SEO Works and Why It Matters for Small Businesses
SEO

How Local SEO Works and Why It Matters for Small Businesses

Now is the best time to start creating a local strategy and to start building up your presence on search engine results pages.
Scott Langdon | 5 min read
