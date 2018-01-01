Love

Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I Resent That My Partner Lets Important Tasks Fall Through the Cracks'
Relationships

Is this entrepreneur's husband just forgetful, or are his lapses indicative of a bigger problem?
Marla N. Mattenson | 4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'Sometimes I'm More Passionate About My Business Than My Partner'
Relationships

This entrepreneurial pair could work all the time. How do they take time to focus on each other?
Marla N. Mattenson | 3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I Lied to My Girlfriend and She Found Out'
Relationships

This entrepreneur's partner is questioning everything after catching him in a lie.
Marla N. Mattenson | 3 min read
Being Married Makes You a Better Entrepreneur -- Here's Why
Marriage

Want to earn more and be happier? Start with a healthy marriage.
Luis Congdon | 6 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'As an Entrepreneur, I Earn Much More Than My Husband -- and It Bothers Him'
Relationships

This boss lady feels her success is impacting her partner's self-esteem.
Marla N. Mattenson | 3 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'Work Stress Is Impacting My Enjoyment in the Bedroom'
Relationships

When both partners are entrepreneurs, it can be hard to find the right time for intimacy.
Marla N. Mattenson | 4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: 'I'm a Financial Risk-Taker, But My Partner Prefers to Be Cautious'
Relationships

How can I keep my partner from cringing when we talk about investing in my business?
Marla N. Mattenson | 4 min read
Ask the Relationship Expert: I Can't Stop Acting Like the Boss With My Partner
Relationships

Sometimes you have to take off your 'boss' hat.
Marla N. Mattenson | 4 min read
How This Jewelry E-tailer Made Popping the Question So Much Easier
Ecommerce

With a reported 50 percent of proposals happening on V-Day, James Allen disrupted the jewelry industry, making engagement ring shopping so much easier.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
These 10 Entrepreneurial Couples Share How They Make It Work in Both Business and Love
Co-founders

There's an old cliche that you're not supposed to mix business and pleasure, but these co-founders who are also lovers prove that's just B.S.
Entrepreneur Staff | 14 min read
Love and relationships are often among the topics that busy entrepreneurs and business leaders cite as important areas of life -- that can sometimes get neglected in the chase for success. However, many business leaders maintain that it is possible to have success in both love and work -- and the two serve one another.
