Take It From The Pros

How This Entrepreneur Uses 'Sprints' to Stay on Task
Ready for Anything

How This Entrepreneur Uses 'Sprints' to Stay on Task

Alex Chatham, the co-founder behind drone company Spacial, explains how he groups similar tasks together to get them done.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover
Office Space

No-Paint-Allowed Office Makeover

The final episode of this season of Office Goals on the Road brings Kate and Joey to Abrams Artist Agency, where they collab with their friends Jade and Amanda to work around the "no paint allowed" rule to give their personal offices and the company green room impressive, modern makeovers.
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
Meh to Manly Office Makeover
Office Space

Meh to Manly Office Makeover

Heading to a company with a name like "Lord Danger," Kate and Joey have their work cut out for them to give this next office a makeover that brings some productivity to this production team, and also emphasizes the unique, old school vibe of its employees!
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
If You Want Your Team to Succeed, This Entrepreneur Says Provide Them the 'Water' To Help Them Grow
Leadership Qualities

If You Want Your Team to Succeed, This Entrepreneur Says Provide Them the 'Water' To Help Them Grow

As the leader of a company, you need to remember it isn't all about you.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover
Office Space

Cluttered to Creative Office Makeover

In this episode of Office Goals on the Road, Kate and Joey transform a storage room/ library into a perfect brainstorming space for the marketing of teaching accessories!
Mr. Kate | 1 min read
When It Comes to Staying Focused, This Entrepreneur Only Uses One Special Time-Management Tool
Ready for Anything

When It Comes to Staying Focused, This Entrepreneur Only Uses One Special Time-Management Tool

Figuring out how to manage your time doesn't need to be a challenge, if you just figure out how to prioritize.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
This Entrepreneur Says a $5 Sales Job Led Her to Become the CEO of IKEA North America
Success Stories

This Entrepreneur Says a $5 Sales Job Led Her to Become the CEO of IKEA North America

Pernille Lopez gives her best advice to new entrepreneurs.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
7 Side Hustles You Can Start Doing Today
Side Hustle

7 Side Hustles You Can Start Doing Today

Make a little extra money right now.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality
Storytelling

In 2018, Get Ready to (Finally) Embrace Virtual and Augmented Reality

Storytelling will always be a strong tool for entrepreneurs-but creativity is key, now more than ever.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
3 Great Tips on Making the Transition From Entrepreneur Back to Employee
Employees

3 Great Tips on Making the Transition From Entrepreneur Back to Employee

Every good businessperson knows how to pivot, and taking a timeout from entrepreneurship doesn't mean you're giving up.
Carol Roth | 5 min read
