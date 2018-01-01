Malware
Malware
Malware Hits Everyone From Small Businesses to Big Government. What Are You Doing About It?
Did you know that state capitals' municipal systems are at particular risk and that the U.S. capital's infection rate is 504 percent higher than the national city average?
More From This Topic
Cybercrime
WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know
If you've been wondering what WannaCry is and if you're at risk, here's the lowdown.
Data Security
7 Ways to Shop Safely on Your Mobile
We all shop online, and we all want it to be as convenient as possible. But safeguarding your data is important, too. Here's how.
Legal
Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million
Nikita Kuzmin, 28, was not sentenced to more jail time. He'd already served over three years behind bars in the U.S.
Cybersecurity
How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.
The Brigham Young University team took second place in its first year competing at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship.
Cybersecurity
Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.
It's perfect if you have a hankering to relive the feeling of seeing '80s and '90s malware, but without the panic they might have caused at the time.
Malware
Malware Warning Puts Retailers on Lookout for New Cyber Breaches
ModPOS is an especially sophisticated point-of-sale malware that current security programs can't catch.
Malware
Starwood Hotels Says Point-of-Sale Systems Infected With Malware
There is no evidence yet that reservations or customer information was compromised.
Apple App Store
Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack
Malware affected more than 300 apps.
Business News
Ex-Employees Say Antivirus Giant Faked Malware to Damage Rivals
Two former employees at Kapersky Lab say the attacks were ordered by the company's co-founder.
Cyber Attacks
Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?
You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.