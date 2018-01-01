Malware

WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know
Cybercrime

WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know

If you've been wondering what WannaCry is and if you're at risk, here's the lowdown.
Chloe Albanesius | 5 min read
7 Ways to Shop Safely on Your Mobile
Data Security

7 Ways to Shop Safely on Your Mobile

We all shop online, and we all want it to be as convenient as possible. But safeguarding your data is important, too. Here's how.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million
Legal

Russian Malware Creator Ordered to Pay $6.9 Million

Nikita Kuzmin, 28, was not sentenced to more jail time. He'd already served over three years behind bars in the U.S.
Reuters | 2 min read
How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.
Cybersecurity

How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.

The Brigham Young University team took second place in its first year competing at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship.
Valentina Zarya | 4 min read
Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.
Cybersecurity

Nostalgic for Old Viruses? The Malware Museum Has You Covered.

It's perfect if you have a hankering to relive the feeling of seeing '80s and '90s malware, but without the panic they might have caused at the time.
David Meyer | 3 min read
Malware Warning Puts Retailers on Lookout for New Cyber Breaches
Malware

Malware Warning Puts Retailers on Lookout for New Cyber Breaches

ModPOS is an especially sophisticated point-of-sale malware that current security programs can't catch.
Reuters | 2 min read
Starwood Hotels Says Point-of-Sale Systems Infected With Malware
Malware

Starwood Hotels Says Point-of-Sale Systems Infected With Malware

There is no evidence yet that reservations or customer information was compromised.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack
Apple App Store

Apple Says It's Cleaning Up the App Store After Its First Large-Scale Malware Attack

Malware affected more than 300 apps.
Reuters | 3 min read
Ex-Employees Say Antivirus Giant Faked Malware to Damage Rivals
Business News

Ex-Employees Say Antivirus Giant Faked Malware to Damage Rivals

Two former employees at Kapersky Lab say the attacks were ordered by the company's co-founder.
Reuters | 8 min read
Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?
Cyber Attacks

Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?

You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.
Chemi Katz | 5 min read
