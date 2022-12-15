India Among Top 3 Sources Of IoT Malware: Microsoft Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On the backdrop of expeditiously progressing India's digital ecosystem, IT company Microsoft, on Wednesday, has said that India is among the top three countries, after China and US, where most of the malware infections for the Internet of things (IoT) devices originated this year, according to a PTI report.

While conducting a research to analyse 2022 threat data across the world, the IT major found out that the largest share of IoT malware, which is around 38 per cent according to the report, originates from China's large network footprint. The report further added that the infected servers in the US put the country in second place and observed 18 per cent of all observed malware.

"Micrososft researchers found that India is amongst the top 3 countries originating IoT malware infection in 2022. Therefore, the cyber threat landscape is real and security is the need of the hour," said the report.

India is positioned in third place in the world with 10 per cent of all IoT malware functions. The research revolved around traditional IT equipment, operational technology (OT) controllers and IoT devices like routers and cameras.

"The spike in attackers' presence in these environments and networks is fueled by the convergence and interconnectivity many organizations have adopted over the past few years," the report added.

The report came at a time when Indian IT experts are still figuring out the convolutions of the cyber-attack on AIIMS servers. As per available reports, the officials on Wednesday informed that they suspect the attack has originated from locations in China and Hong Kong.