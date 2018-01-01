Managing Teams

5 Things to Do When an Employee's Performance Deteriorates
It can be confusing and frustrating when a successful employee's performance takes a nosedive. Intervene effectively using these five steps.
Liz Kislik | 5 min read
How to Deal With the 7 Most-Challenging Workplace Personality Types
Plus: What to do if you're (gasp!) one of them.
Debby Carreau | 5 min read
3 Outside-the-Box Strategies to Keep Your Talent Development Plan Relevant
Putting people in a room doesn't make them a team, and calling one the manager doesn't make them the single accepted leader.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Managing People Is the Hardest Part of a Leader's Job
Whether it's the employees on your team or external partners, it's important to understand the needs of others.
BizCast | 1 min read
9 Ways to Boost Productivity That Will Make You a Great Teammate
Want to look good to your boss? Turn yourself into a productivity machine by rewriting your workday with these tips.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
5 Tactics for Transforming Performance Reviews That Range From Ineffectual to Invaluable
Employee appraisals that improve performance are essential to reaching company goals.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
What's Worse Than a Micromanager? Meet the 'Lawnmower' Leader
Stepping in to solve your team members' problems robs them of the opportunity to develop crucial skills.
AmyK Hutchens | 4 min read
Are You Hiring a 'Team' Player -- or Someone Just Looking out for No. 1?
How can leaders make sure they're not unwittingly inviting a toxic team member into the fold?
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
The 5 Habits Bad Founders Never Break
People who don't understand the basics of how people get along will never lead a successful team.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Are You Sabotaging Your Own Team? Look Out for These 5 Signs.
Leading a startup for the first time is a little like playing flashlight tag: You may be playing to win, but most of the moves you make are inevitably shots in the dark.
Amy Norman | 7 min read
