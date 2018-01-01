Manufacturers

Hello? Can You Listen?
Customer Feedback

Hello? Can You Listen?

Today's shopper wants to be heard, but today's manufacturers have big mouths and little ears.
Lora Cecere | 3 min read
Net Neutrality

U.S. Manufacturers Group Opposes Stricter Internet Regulations
Net Neutrality

U.S. Manufacturers Group Opposes Stricter Internet Regulations

'Current proposals to regulate the Internet with early 20th Century–era laws severely threaten continued growth.'
Reuters | 3 min read
Ready for Anything

How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back
Ready for Anything

How This Ceramics Company Is Moving Forward By Scaling Back

Heath Ceramics is focusing on building value over volume.
Carren Jao | 4 min read
Shark Tank

Shark Tank's Lori Greiner on the No. 1 Mistake to Avoid When Manufacturing Your Product Overseas
Shark Tank

Shark Tank's Lori Greiner on the No. 1 Mistake to Avoid When Manufacturing Your Product Overseas

Assembling your products outside of the U.S. can be a lot like driving blindfolded. But it doesn't have to be. Not if you steer clear of this all too common pitfall. Take it from the 'Queen of QVC.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Kill Switch

It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'
Kill Switch

It's Official: All Smartphones Sold in California Must Have a 'Kill Switch'

Phones manufactured after July 1, 2015 and sold in the state must come equipped with an antitheft device that enables consumers to permanently shut them down.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Grind

Outsourcing Your Production? Here Are 3 Ways to Save Money.
The Grind

Outsourcing Your Production? Here Are 3 Ways to Save Money.

While larger companies can afford lost products during production runs, startups can't. Here are a few tips on ensuring your supply chain is as efficient as possible.
Greg Connolly | 3 min read
Product Development

The 3 Biggest Roadblocks in Product Development
Product Development

The 3 Biggest Roadblocks in Product Development

The three spots where product development startups are most likely to stumble - and how to get around them
JD Albert | 5 min read
Manufacturing

Your One-Stop Guide to Royalty Rates (Infographic)
Manufacturing

Your One-Stop Guide to Royalty Rates (Infographic)

There are several important factors to consider before you license your invention. Here's a handy overview to help you out.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Trep Talk

'If You Can Think It, We Can Make It': A Look Inside Brooklyn's New Lab
Trep Talk

'If You Can Think It, We Can Make It': A Look Inside Brooklyn's New Lab

A technology and design center housed in New York's historic Brooklyn Navy Yard is changing what manufacturing in the U.S. will look like for future generations.
Catherine Clifford | 8 min read
The Grind

Finding a Top-Notch Manufacturer for Your Startup
The Grind

Finding a Top-Notch Manufacturer for Your Startup

Finding manufactures is a daunting task, particularly when dealing with factories overseas. Here are a few tips on making it easier.
Jason Lucash | 4 min read
