InsideFPV, Drone Manufacturer has raised INR 2.75 crore in Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for product development, marketing and research.

"In the consumer sector, we aim to empower clients with state-of-the-art drones that bring adrenaline, excitement, and convenience to people's lives. Our FPV drones are built to capture breathtaking aerial footage, give exhilarating adventures, and deliver an unparalleled user experience. We are proud to be the first firm in India to offer plug-and-fly FPV drones with advanced capabilities and FPV technology," said Deyvant Bhardwaj, co-founder.

As per an official statement, currently the company aims to capture the consumer drone space, followed by agricultural and defence space in the coming quarters. InsideFPV's low-cost drones allow users to see and operate a drone as if they were sitting inside it using a real time headset and radio controller.

"Drone usage in India is fast increasing with higher adoption through wider use cases across different industries. InsideFPV, with its innovative technology, aims to bridge this gap by offering one of its kind Plug and Fly FPV (First Person View) feature rich drones to the consumers at an affordable price point. We at IPV have always been in the forefront to support such innovative companies and look forward to extending our strategic guidance to scale the business," said Rahul Wagh, managing director, Inflection Point Ventures.

InsideFPV was founded in July 2020 and currently they are serving the consumer segment with ongoing trials for the defence and agriculture segments.