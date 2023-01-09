Last week, Pasta brand Ronzoni delivered some harsh news to pasta lovers via Instagram.

"After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued," the company wrote.

Pastina, which is Italian for "tiny dough," comes in the shape of a tiny, five-pointed star.

In the post, Ronzoni said Pastina is being discontinued because one of their long-term suppliers can no longer manufacture the shape and that the decision was incredibly "difficult."

Ronzoni also said the company searched "extensively" for an alternative, but hasn't been able to find a suitable option that would allow for the same "size and standards" that consumers "have come to expect from Ronzoni."

Pastina is the smallest shape Ronzoni sells, and averages for about $1.69 for a 12 oz box.

Reactions have been widespread, with fans sharing their devastation.

"You're telling me you aren't rich enough to hire some people to figure out how to make more tiny little delicious stars of sunshine???" one fan commented on the post.

"I'm putting my last box in a glass case and framing it in my living room," another wrote.

A petition was created on December 27, 2022, in response to the discontinuation of Pastina, hoping to reverse the decision. As of Monday morning, it has almost 3,000 signatures.

Related: 'What a Shame': A Generation Mourns as Apple Announces It Will Discontinue Beloved Device

"I'm signing this because I have been eating Ronzoni Pastina for over 60 years," one of the first signers of the petition wrote. "My grandmother and mother would make this for us as kids, especially when we did not feel well (think Italian penicillin). I gave this to my kids as well and now my grandkids. I [have] so much anxiety at the thought of not having pastina available anymore. Please reconsider and bring this product back!"