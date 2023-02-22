The minister further highlighted about the opportunity for the sector from across the world especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exhorted the industry to seize it

Commerce and industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked manufacturers of electronics and electrical goods to focus on taking their products to the world level and set their target not only on developing economies but developed ones too, according to a PTI report. The minister was speaking at ELECRAMA 2023, the biennial electricals' and Electronics showcase of Indian Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"I think the time has now come for the world to be dependent on India and let the world become our stage. In this context, Indian manufacturers should not only look at countries which are less developed or are developing economies but also those that are developed and have more exhibitions there," said Goyal in a statement.

While Suggesting the manufacturers to go straight into developed economies and showcase India's potential, Goyal noted that, "Make it known to the world that India can be a reliable and trusted partner in their energy needs and their energy efficiency programmes, transition programmes to clean energy."

The minister further highlighted the opportunity for the sector from across the world especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and exhorted the industry to seize it.

"Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the whole world has recognised that working with friends, trusted partners is very important in the United world as it wants to build back better and have resilient supply chains, reliable partners," he reportedly said in the statement.

According to the market insights data, India is considered to be a popular manufacturing hub with a growth in its domestic electronics production from $29 billion in 2014-2015 to $67 billion in 2020-2021. The sector is also said to contribute around 3.4% of the country's GDP.

Elaborating on the country's upcoming plans during the Amrit kaal, Goyal aspired to transform the country into a developed nation and bring prosperity and inclusive growth to every person living in India.

"The electrical industry has a very important role to play in it as we expand our efforts to make sure that every Indian has a good home and we are all aware that PM Modi's personal commitment to provide homes to the poor and our relatively less privileged people has resulted in nearly 3.5 crore homes," he said as per the report.