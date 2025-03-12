AmpereHour Energy Secures $5 Million in Series A Funding to Drive Energy Storage Expansion The fresh funding reinforces AmpereHour Energy's position as a key player in the energy storage market, driving the transition to renewable energy with reliable, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

Pune-based AmpereHour Energy, a provider of full-stack energy storage solutions, has secured $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Avaana Capital. UC Impower and several existing angel investors also participated in the round. The funding will support the company's efforts to scale its manufacturing capacity, broaden its product offerings, and enhance research and development.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Ayush Misra, Rahul Shelke, Harshal Thakur, and Neehar Jathar, AmpereHour Energy specializes in modular, scalable battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company has already deployed over 1,000 MWh of storage capacity across 50 sites globally, serving major clients like Indigrid, Cummins, Siemens, Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Yellow Door in the UAE. Its proprietary ELINA Energy Management Software optimizes battery performance and enables flexible energy use, supporting both utility-scale projects and commercial and industrial installations.

"It is a really exciting time to be a battery storage provider," said Ayush Misra, co-founder and CEO of AmpereHour Energy. "We are in the early stages of a fundamental change in energy infrastructure globally, and battery energy storage is a key enabler to this transition. The current investment round led by Avaana Capital, alongside UC Impower, is another vote of confidence in AmpereHour Energy's expertise and ability to deliver projects at scale. Our investors' experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in sustainable energy storage."

AmpereHour Energy's AH-Stack platform, combined with its ELINA software, provides a comprehensive solution for managing the challenges of renewable energy integration. The platform ensures enhanced grid stability, improved renewable energy utilization, and reliable backup power for critical infrastructure. With over 40 MWh of capacity already commissioned and nearly 1,000 MWh under execution, the company has established itself as a leader in the sector.

Anjali Bansal, founding partner at Avaana Capital, highlighted the growing importance of energy storage in the renewable transition. "As the world shifts to renewable energy, energy storage is becoming an increasingly critical part of the power value chain. AmpereHour Energy's software-driven approach to storage aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in strong climate-focused solutions. Their focus on economic flexibility, modularity, and long-term reliability positions them well to lead the energy transition."

UC Impower's Richa Natarajan echoed this confidence. "AmpereHour Energy is a market leader in battery storage, which has been clear to us from day one owing to the strong team and their differentiated business and technical capabilities. We are excited to partner with them in this next phase of growth."
