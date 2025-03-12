The agreement positions Airtel and SpaceX to play a critical role in closing India's digital divide. By combining Airtel's market expertise with Starlink's satellite capabilities, the companies aim to provide reliable, high-speed internet to millions, ensuring that even the most remote areas of India are connected to the digital economy.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bharti Airtel has signed a landmark agreement with SpaceX to offer Starlink's high-speed internet services to customers in India, the company announced on Monday through a regulatory filing. This is the first agreement of its kind in India and remains subject to SpaceX securing the necessary licenses to operate Starlink in the country.

The partnership aims to expand Airtel's broadband reach, particularly in remote and underserved areas where traditional connectivity options are limited or unavailable. Under the agreement, Airtel and SpaceX will explore opportunities to distribute Starlink equipment through Airtel's retail network and offer Starlink services to businesses and communities. The collaboration also includes plans to connect schools, health centers, and rural communities, enhancing access to reliable internet across the country.

"Working with SpaceX to offer Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a significant milestone and further demonstrates our commitment to next-generation satellite connectivity," said Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. "This collaboration enhances our ability to bring world-class high-speed broadband to even the most remote parts of India, ensuring that every individual, business, and community has reliable internet."

The agreement reflects Airtel's broader strategy to enhance its connectivity portfolio. The company already offers satellite internet services through its partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb. Adding Starlink to its offerings will further strengthen Airtel's position in the Indian telecom market by providing comprehensive, seamless internet solutions to enterprises and communities. The Starlink enterprise suite will allow Airtel to deliver tailored connectivity packages to businesses and rural customers alike.

Beyond customer-facing services, the deal also involves infrastructure sharing between Airtel and SpaceX. Starlink's satellite network will benefit from Airtel's extensive ground infrastructure, which could improve the efficiency and reliability of SpaceX's satellite internet services in India.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, emphasized the potential impact of the partnership. "We are excited to work with Airtel and unlock the transformative impact Starlink can bring to the people of India," she said. "The team at Airtel has played a pivotal role in India's telecom story, so working with them to complement our direct offering makes great sense for our business."