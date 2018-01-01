Mark Zuckerberg

Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.
Instagram Founders Quit Facebook! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
Read Mark Zuckerberg's Op-ed Describing Facebook's Efforts as an 'Arms Race'
Read Mark Zuckerberg's Op-ed Describing Facebook's Efforts as an 'Arms Race'

The CEO took to the pages of The Washington Post while Sheryl Sandberg heads to Washington.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get
6 Life Lessons the World's Most Successful Business People Have Learned That You Still Don't Get

If you want to make it you need to start by changing your mindset.
John Boitnott | 6 min read
The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves
The Advice 50 Business Leaders and Celebrities Would Give Their Younger Selves

Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates share their insights.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview
Mark Zuckerberg on Why Facebook Won't Remove 'Fake News' and 3 Other Takeaways From His Recent Interview

In a podcast interview with Recode, the co-founder of the social giant opened up about regulating 'fake news,' monitoring content, his mentor and tech's next frontier.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.
Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Starbucks Says Straws Suck and Zuckerberg Bumps Buffett. 3 Things to Know Today.
Starbucks Says Straws Suck and Zuckerberg Bumps Buffett. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.
What Is AI, Anyway? Know Your Stuff With This Go-To Guide.

Sick of blankly nodding as your tech-savvy friends drop the word 'AI' like it's the title of Drake's latest album? This guide is your fix.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Soon to Replace Warren Buffett as World's Third-Richest Person
Mark Zuckerberg Soon to Replace Warren Buffett as World's Third-Richest Person

Facebook co-founder gains $1.7 billion after Instagram television announcement.
Madison Semarjian | 1 min read
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border

Many tech leaders are speaking out against the policy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
