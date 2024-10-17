Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Goes From Big Tech to Nail Tech in New Video: 'Leveling Up' Zuckerberg showed off what a new Meta product could do.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the Quest 3S virtual reality headset last month.
  • On Tuesday, Zuckerberg posted a video using the Quest 3S to learn how to paint his daughter's nails.
  • Meta has the majority of the virtual reality market, with a 60.5% market share.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg used Meta's new $299 virtual reality headset to learn how to paint his daughter's nails.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Zuckerberg uses the Meta Quest 3S to learn how to give a manicure with six web browsers open around him in a virtual environment. He then picks up the polish and paints his daughter's nails.

Related: Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

He captioned the video "Leveling up dad skills with multiple screens on Quest 3S."

The company announced the Meta Quest 3S, a more affordable alternative to its $599 Quest 3, at the Meta Connect event last month. The headset has the same library of VR apps and games as the Quest 3 at a lower price point, but reviewers have called out its lower-resolution display as a downside. Since its launch, the Quest 3S has become the best-selling device under video games on Amazon U.S.

It's not the first time Zuckerberg has used a moment with his daughters as an opportunity to show off Meta's products while learning something new. In October 2023, Zuckerberg filmed a video of him using the Ray Ban Meta smart glasses to learn how to braid his daughter's hair.

Meta is the industry leader in VR headsets. According to IDC Research, Meta had 60.5% of the market in the second quarter of 2024, with Sony and Apple holding 10.4% and 9.1% respectively.

Related: Meta Says Its New Movie Gen AI Is an Industry First — But a Demo Shows It Isn't Perfect

Meta's market share has grown since the second quarter of 2023, when it held 50.1% of the market, per IDC. Its hold briefly dipped in the first quarter of 2024, when Apple released the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset.

According to a February 2023 leak, Meta shipped out about 20 million Quest 2 headsets. A June report shows that Meta has sold over a million Quest 3 headsets.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta Fires Employee Making $400,000 Per Year Over a $25 Meal Voucher Issue

Other staff members were fired for the same reason, per a new report.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'I'm Still Trying to Process': Meta Is Laying Off Employees Across the Company, Including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Threads

Meta confirmed the news but has not disclosed how many employees are impacted.

By Erin Davis
Business News

She Sent a Cold Email to Meta Judging Its Ray-Bans. Now She Runs the Wearables Division.

Li-Chen Miller is now the face of Meta's AI glasses — here's how she got there.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Meta Is Putting AI Images on Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds, With Personalized Pictures

Meta wants to make you "the star of your own story."

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Does a Better Job Than His Rivals at Explaining AI — And It's Helping Meta Outperform Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft

Meta has been using AI for content recommendations, keeping users' attention for longer periods of time.

By Sherin Shibu