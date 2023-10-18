'Here Goes Nothing': Mark Zuckerberg Uses AI to Braid His Daughter's Hair in 'Adorable' Video The Meta CEO is trying to leverage his company's technology for everyday purposes.

By Emily Rella

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking being a girl dad to the next level by using the metaverse to leverage his hair-braiding skills.

The billionaire took to Instagram while using Meta's new Smart Glasses and shared a video of him using AI to learn how to braid his daughter's hair.

Zuckerberg also shared the Instagram post on Facebook where he explained that the company is bringing computing platforms to small devices like phones and wearables through ExecuTorch, which enables AI models to run directly on devices without requiring a connection to a server.

"This is how Meta AI runs on our new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses," he wrote.

"Hey Meta, how do you make a braid," he asks.

The AI voice then begins giving him step-by-step directions on how to create a braid by separating the hair into three parts and crossing sections over one another.

Related: 'Life of a Girl Dad:' Mark Zuckerberg Rocks Face Gems and Beaded Bracelets at Taylor Swift Concert

"Well, here goes nothing," Zuckerberg jokes, attempting to complete the hairstyle on his daughter. "I'm not the most experienced braider, but I think we can get this done!"

The billionaire then asks the AI technology to take and send a photo to his wife, Priscilla Chan, without having to lift a finger.

Zuckerberg's followers were enthused by the clip, appreciating the father-daughter bonding time.

"This is one of your most beautiful creations," one joked.

"Adorable and one of the most important skills for sure," another said.

Zuckerberg and Chan are the parents of three daughters — Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold At Jiu-Jitsu Tournament: Video

The billionaire founder made headlines for taking a month of paternity leave after his second child was born.

"I'm going on parental leave for December to be with August and Max, so you'll hear from me a little less," he wrote on Facebook. "We have a couple more Facebook and philanthropy announcements this year and then I'll see you all in 2018!"

As of Wednesday morning, Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $117 billion.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Mark Zuckerberg News and Trends Meta

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

5 Inventors Share The Secret They Wish They'd Known When Developing Their Products. Now Their Brands Sell Millions.

Founders and designers of cookware, boxed wine, soda brands and more share what they know now, and wish they'd known before taking their product to market.

By Frances Dodds
Fundraising

Did a Giant Dancing Pineapple Just Jump Into This Meeting? Watch the Season Premiere of 'Elevator Pitch'!

"Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch" season 10 kicks off with lots of drama, lots of money and one large piece of fruit! Find out which entrepreneurs walk out with a life-changing deal.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Facial Recognition Tech Even Google Determined Was 'Too Dangerous' Raises Alarm Bells, Privacy Concerns

PimEyes, a facial recognition website, enables individuals to find someone's identity on the internet by uploading their picture.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Citibank Employee Fired After Lying About Having Two Sandwiches and Expensing Them

Analyst Szabolcs Fekete was based in London in 2022.

By Emily Rella
By Aytekin Tank
Business News

The 38-Year-Old Leader of the AI Revolution Can't Believe It Either – Meet Open AI CEO Sam Altman

Altman is also involved in several other futuristic technology projects.

By Sam Silverman