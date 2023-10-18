The Meta CEO is trying to leverage his company's technology for everyday purposes.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taking being a girl dad to the next level by using the metaverse to leverage his hair-braiding skills.

The billionaire took to Instagram while using Meta's new Smart Glasses and shared a video of him using AI to learn how to braid his daughter's hair.

Zuckerberg also shared the Instagram post on Facebook where he explained that the company is bringing computing platforms to small devices like phones and wearables through ExecuTorch, which enables AI models to run directly on devices without requiring a connection to a server.

"This is how Meta AI runs on our new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses," he wrote.

"Hey Meta, how do you make a braid," he asks.

The AI voice then begins giving him step-by-step directions on how to create a braid by separating the hair into three parts and crossing sections over one another.

"Well, here goes nothing," Zuckerberg jokes, attempting to complete the hairstyle on his daughter. "I'm not the most experienced braider, but I think we can get this done!"

The billionaire then asks the AI technology to take and send a photo to his wife, Priscilla Chan, without having to lift a finger.

Zuckerberg's followers were enthused by the clip, appreciating the father-daughter bonding time.

"This is one of your most beautiful creations," one joked.

"Adorable and one of the most important skills for sure," another said.

Zuckerberg and Chan are the parents of three daughters — Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023.

The billionaire founder made headlines for taking a month of paternity leave after his second child was born.

"I'm going on parental leave for December to be with August and Max, so you'll hear from me a little less," he wrote on Facebook. "We have a couple more Facebook and philanthropy announcements this year and then I'll see you all in 2018!"

As of Wednesday morning, Zuckerberg's net worth was an estimated $117 billion.