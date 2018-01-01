Mattel

Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.
Innovators

The world's most business-savvy doll shares advice with the help of real-world female CEOs in a Twitter chat today.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
With New Acquisition, Toy Maker Mattel to Take on Lego
Growth Strategies

Mattel's purchase of MEGA Brands illustrates the importance of low-tech toys in a high-tech world.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
Why Barbie Posed for Sports Illustrated
Marketing

As worldwide sales of Barbie struggle, the blonde-haired plastic toy is making her debut in Sports Illustrated's key swimsuit issue.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Ruth Handler
Growth Strategies

Barbie's Mom
7 min read
