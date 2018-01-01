Mattel
Leadership
Everything You Need to Know About the Google Exec Who Will Lead Mattel
The toy company is getting its third CEO in two years.
More From This Topic
Innovators
Got a Career or Business Question? Ask Barbie.
The world's most business-savvy doll shares advice with the help of real-world female CEOs in a Twitter chat today.
Growth Strategies
With New Acquisition, Toy Maker Mattel to Take on Lego
Mattel's purchase of MEGA Brands illustrates the importance of low-tech toys in a high-tech world.
Marketing
Why Barbie Posed for Sports Illustrated
As worldwide sales of Barbie struggle, the blonde-haired plastic toy is making her debut in Sports Illustrated's key swimsuit issue.
Growth Strategies
Ruth Handler
Barbie's Mom