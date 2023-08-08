The exclusive doll is set to sell for $50.

Kids can now put down the scissors and markers thanks to Mattel's new "Weird Barbie."

The toymaker released a limited-edition doll inspired by Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie character in the blockbuster Barbie movie, which pays homage to the Barbie dolls that have been subjected to DIY makeovers that went a little too far.

The doll features snipped hair and marker around her face ( just like McKinnon donned in Barbie) to "emulate a doll that's been played with just a little too much," Mattel states in the product's description.

Related: 'Barbie' Was a Publicity Machine — Here's How Barbie and 4 Other Blockbusters Mastered the Art of Marketing

Courtesy of Mattel | Weird Barbie posed in the splits.

In addition to its hot pink outfit and snakeskin pattern boots, the doll is posable and can be positioned in Weird Barbie's signature splits.

Weird Barbie is made-to-order with a price tag of $50. It's available for pre-order until August 18 and is expected to be shipped by May 2024.

Related: The Barbie Movie May Have Brought In Big Bucks at the Box Office, But One Collector Has Thousands Worth of Barbies in Her Toy Box

However, Weird Barbie isn't the only doll from the Barbie movie to become real.

Various versions of Barbie and Ken inspired by the movie were available for sale, with several already sold out.