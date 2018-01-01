Media Companies

More From This Topic

Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability

Refinery29's Co-Founder Discusses the Tough Women Who Inspired Her, Surviving Gunfire on the Job and Finding Strength in Vulnerability

The media company's chief content officer Amy Emmerich comes from a family of builders.
Kathleen Griffith | 5 min read
Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt

Media Pro Tina Brown Shares Her Bravest Moment, Greatest Risk and Overcoming Self-Doubt

Tina Brown is a well-respected media entrepreneur who now, with her Women in the World Summit, wants to inspire other women to follow their own dreams.
Kathleen Griffith | 4 min read
Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)
Facebook

Here's What Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony Could Mean for the Future of Facebook (and How to Watch It Live)

Six concrete takeaways from the Facebook CEO's testimony before Congress.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Has Been Doing Extensive Prep for His Congressional Hearing. Here's What to Expect.

How the Facebook co-founder and CEO likely prepared, what he'll say and what it could mean for future regulations.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Tom Brady Launches a Sports Media Startup
News and Trends

Tom Brady Launches a Sports Media Startup

Plus, a company that speeds up custom support raises $25 million and there's startup that let's you rent fine jewelry.
Venturer | 1 min read
Want to Blow Up? Build Your Own Network.
Media Companies

Want to Blow Up? Build Your Own Network.

There are 7 billion people on the planet. GrantCardoneTV is offering business solutions to all of them.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
The New PR: 5 Content and News Distribution Strategies You Need to Master
Public Relations

The New PR: 5 Content and News Distribution Strategies You Need to Master

Success in the modern marketplace requires a savvy mix of social media, shareable content and even paid placement.
Bob Geller | 6 min read
Could Entrepreneurial Enterprises Help Revitalize News?
Innovation

Could Entrepreneurial Enterprises Help Revitalize News?

We need to use technology to fix news, not just disrupt it
Art Zeile | 6 min read
The Online Media World Is in for a Big Shakeup
Media Companies

The Online Media World Is in for a Big Shakeup

If you create content -- and who doesn't -- your world is about to change.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How to Scale From a Small Business to a Billion-Dollar Empire
Growth Strategies

How to Scale From a Small Business to a Billion-Dollar Empire

Radio mogul John Dickey talks about how he built one radio station into a $2 billion media company.
Kelsey Humphreys | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.