Mentors

How to Ask Someone to Be Your Mentor
Mentors

How to Ask Someone to Be Your Mentor

There's no doubt that a great mentor can be invaluable to your career -- after all, mentors are able to provide you with insightful feedback, introduce you to important connections and maybe even help you find your dream job.
Glassdoor | 7 min read
How the Founder of Tinder Taught This Interior Design CEO to Rely on Her Own Stoicism As She Grows Her Company

How the Founder of Tinder Taught This Interior Design CEO to Rely on Her Own Stoicism As She Grows Her Company

Beatrice Fischel-Bock, co-founder and CEO of Hutch, knows entrepreneurship is hard. But thanks to advice from her mentor, Sean Rad, she knows how to work through it.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
Why Working Women Need to Mentor Other Women

Why Working Women Need to Mentor Other Women

Don't forget to help the women behind you on your way to the top.
Career Contessa | 5 min read
3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge
Events

3 Exclusive Events for Top Entrepreneurs to Unplug and Recharge

Elite entrepreneurs are flocking to non-traditional events to build deep relationships with others at the top of their game.
The Oracles | 9 min read
10 Tips to Find (and Keep) the Perfect Mentor
Mentors

10 Tips to Find (and Keep) the Perfect Mentor

Timeless wisdom from some of the world's most sought-after mentors.
The Oracles | 10 min read
Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset
Project Grow

Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset

Corporate experience and your own entrepreneurial streak can create an explosive combination.
Angela Kambouris | 7 min read
Where to Turn When You Need a Mentor, and Why That Person Can Be Key to Your Success
Project Grow

Where to Turn When You Need a Mentor, and Why That Person Can Be Key to Your Success

70 percent of small businesses in one survey that received mentoring survived their first five years, compared to 35 percent of businesses with no mentoring.
Amy Zimmerman | 5 min read
5 Science-Backed Tips to Manage Your Remote Team Effectively
Leadership

5 Science-Backed Tips to Manage Your Remote Team Effectively

Find ways to help your team bond, regardless of their actual locations.
Pritom Das | 5 min read
This VC Went From Representing Huge Artists to Funding Women- and Minority-Led Startups

This VC Went From Representing Huge Artists to Funding Women- and Minority-Led Startups

Monique Idlett-Mosley is working to change the narrative around success.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
5 Steps for Bouncing Back After You Fail
Failure

5 Steps for Bouncing Back After You Fail

Asking for help is OK.
Jolie Dawn | 6 min read
