Are you stuck managing tasks instead of inspiring your team? Leadership is more than execution — it's about leaving a legacy. Here's how to transition from a manager to a mentor who makes a lasting impression.

Leadership is no longer just about overseeing tasks or meeting short-term goals — it's about creating a lasting imprint on your organization. According to Deloitte's 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report, only 3% of leaders believe their organizations are fully capturing the value of their workforce, despite recognizing the need for change.

Leaders who stand out move beyond managing processes to shaping people, cultures and futures. The transition from manager to mentor defines impactful executives as they focus on nurturing growth, sparking innovation and building environments where their influence endures long after they're gone.

Reaching the pinnacle of leadership isn't automatic — it's intentional, and the following strategies can help you make the leap and leave a legacy of your own.

The stages of leadership evolution

As professionals rise through the ranks, the focus of your leadership shifts. What starts as a desire to manage well becomes a mission to inspire and mentor.

The manager: Leading by execution

At the early stages of leadership, managers are judged by their ability to get things done. The focus is on ensuring tasks are completed on time and with high quality. Success is measured in output, and validation often comes from solving problems and being recognized for competence.

Many leaders stay stuck here, believing that effective management is enough. But the truth is, focusing solely on tasks can only take you so far. While many find fulfillment here, growth requires evolving from a task manager to an inspiring leader.

The leader: Inspiring and collaborating

As you step into more senior roles, the focus shifts from managing tasks to inspiring people. You must motivate and nurture collaboration across the different departments and not just within your own team to create a shared vision that the team rallies around. Harry Kraemer, the former CEO of Baxter International and current Clinical Professor of Leadership at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, expressed this well when he said, "Leadership has everything to do with the ability to influence people to do things that they may not ordinarily do. The only way I know how to influence people is that you have to be able to relate to people."

At this stage, people begin to trust your judgment and follow your lead because you show them how their work connects to a bigger purpose. It is here when leadership shifts from individual contribution to a focus on collective success.

The executive leader: Visionary strategy and innovation

When you reach the executive level, leadership is about more than immediate results. Executives guide companies through long-term strategy, making decisions that shape the future, taking into consideration all departments and key external stakeholders. At this stage, leadership shifts to creating systems and structures that fuel innovation and ensure sustainable growth.

Making this leap requires rethinking practices like viewing people as costs instead of assets. According to Deloitte's report, while only 33% of leaders cite insufficient understanding as a barrier, most identify internal constraints — like limited resources and misaligned leadership — as the biggest obstacles to progress. Overcoming these challenges demands a different set of skills at the executive level, including the ability to lead by influence, strategic thinking, emotional intelligence (EQ) and a growth mindset.

The C-level: Legacy and mentorship

At the C-suite level, the ultimate goal is to leave a legacy that transcends day-to-day operations. Leaders at this level understand that true success lies not just in business outcomes but in how they influence and shape the organization and the communities it serves for years to come.

Kraemer emphasized self-reflection and values-based leadership, focusing on long-term growth and trust. As CEO, his decision to pull a faulty product despite a $185 million loss showed his commitment to integrity and setting a lasting example. Even after his 2004 departure, his leadership principles laid a foundation that continued to guide Baxter's culture, despite some post-transition challenges.

By consistently embodying values and mentoring future leaders, Kraemer made sure his influence at Baxter continued well beyond his tenure. His legacy is a perfect example of how admired leaders don't just manage; they mentor, inspire and create a culture that endures.

4 tactics to help to help you evolve from manager to mentor

First of all, be patient with yourself — it does not happen overnight. To successfully transition from a manager focused on operational efficiency to a mentor who leaves a legacy, here are four simple tactics you can implement in your daily leadership to help you speed up your leadership evolution.

1. Ask how they're doing, not just what they're doing

As a manager, getting caught up in the day-to-day tasks and outputs is easy. However, admired leaders know that people are more than their performance metrics. Instead of merely focusing on what your team is doing, ask how they're doing. Genuine check-ins cultivate trust and show that you care about the individual, not just their work.

For example, when I began regularly asking my team about their well-being and job satisfaction — beyond deadlines and tasks — morale immediately improved. People felt supported and, in turn, were more engaged in their work. The small act of asking how someone is doing and how the leader can help can profoundly impact team dynamics.

2. Tell stories that inspire and connect to the mission

Leaders who inspire are storytellers. By sharing stories that tie back to the organization's mission and the greater purpose, or "the why" — a concept popularized by Simon Sinek — you create a narrative that helps your team see the bigger picture. Relating their daily work to the impact they make gives them pride and illustrates what matters and why.

Most organizations that consistently outperform competitors focus on the value they deliver to customers and communities. Their leaders ask, "How many did we 'help' today?" versus "How many did we sell today?" and underscore what matters by sharing stories that illustrate the impact of their work. These stories connect daily tasks to the larger mission, making work more meaningful and aligning efforts with long-term goals.

3. Be the connector

Great leaders understand that growth often happens through relationships. As a mentor, your role as a connector involves helping team members find the right people and resources to grow. Understand everyone's "superpower" and create connections that complement strengths in a positive, encouraging way.

In my experience, introducing people to others who could provide new insights or mentorship often catalyzed significant professional development. By connecting your team with individuals who can expand their horizons, you promote a culture of learning and collaboration.

4. Reserve judgment, listen, and offer insights

One of the most important traits of a mentor is the ability to listen without rushing to judgment. When team members come to you with ideas or challenges, fully hear them out. Offer feedback but ask questions that encourage reflection and dialogue.

I once worked with a leader who never offered quick answers. Instead, they listened intently and asked, "What do you think we should do?" This simple question turned a one-way conversation into a collaborative problem-solving session, making the other person feel valued and respected. Allowing people to explain their rationale, guided by thoughtful questions, fosters ownership over their actions and outcomes. It's a technique I've adopted to build stronger relationships and develop more thoughtful leaders.

The journey from manager to mentor is one of continual growth. The goal isn't to abandon operational efficiency but to enhance it by balancing people and purpose with performance and profit. Leaders must inspire, mentor and create a lasting impact. The most admired leaders understand that their influence is measured not just in profits but in the people and cultures they leave behind.

True leadership means ensuring others are ready to carry on the mission without you. The time to start that evolution is now.