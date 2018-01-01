Minecraft
Minecraft
Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft
Hold your pickaxe, partner. Microsoft just blew Minecraft clear out of the sandbox. Way out.
Oculus VR
Here's What Oculus Just Revealed at Its Much-Anticipated Press Event
Big news about partnerships and hand controllers, but still no word on a release date or a concrete price point.
Video Games
Lego Has Finally Created a Minecraft Competitor
The new game, Lego Worlds, is available for beta download now.
Video Games
Get Ready for Microsoft to Rev Up the Global Minecraft Machine
Can a kids' game turn the ailing tech giant around?
Social Media
Here's How One Tweet Led to Microsoft Buying Minecraft for $2.5 Billion
Social media can change the entire course of your company's future.
Virtual Reality
Microsoft Pushes Toward Virtual Reality With Hologram Headset
The tech company unveiled plans for a prototype visor that can bring the Minecraft video game, Skype calls and more to 3-D life.
Candy Crush
'Game Guru' of Candy Crush Saga Leaves King Digital to Found New Gaming Startup
King's social games and mobile lead developer is parting ways with the company to launch a startup focused on virtual reality.
Money Management
What Minecraft Is Teaching Your Kids About Money
If your kids are chattering non-stop about things like emeralds, pickaxes and creepers, you may have a unique opportunity to turn a video game addiction into a life lesson about money.
Co-founders
Microsoft's Strategy Behind Taking Minecraft and Not Its Founders
Steve Blank explains the importance of 'outward facing' founders.
Founders
Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?
The tech giant snagged Mojang, the maker of the popular game Minecraft, but its founders are out.
Minecraft is the popular world-building, cross-platform video game released in 2011. The game was created by Swedish developer and designer Markus Persson at his company Mojang, which he co-founded in 2010. In 2014, Persson sold Mojang to Microsoft for $2.5 billion.