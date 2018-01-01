Mistakes

How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face
Leadership

How to Be Wrong Without Losing Face

Acknowledge it publicly, clearly and without qualifications.
Levi King | 5 min read
10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse
Learning From Mistakes

10 Ways Leaders Fix Mistakes Without Making It Worse

Dealing with mistakes could mean a cover-up or blame shifting or actually improving things so it doesn't happen again.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs
Transparency

Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs

The less you try to hide the less energy you waste trying to hide it.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes
Leadership

Former Navy SEAL Commanders Say New Leaders Always Make the Same 2 Mistakes

New leaders are often afraid to admit when they don't know something, and resort to making excuses rather than seeking help, they say.
Richard Feloni | 3 min read
7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online
Writing

7 Writing Mistakes Non-Writers Make When Trying to Build Influence Online

Writing might not be your strong suit, but there's no reason to repeatedly make these kinds of mistakes.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
4 Mistakes to Avoid When You Have to Deliver Bad News
Mistakes

4 Mistakes to Avoid When You Have to Deliver Bad News

There will always be tough things that need to be shared with your staff. If you stay away from these common communication errors, even bad news will be easier to accept.
Liz Kislik | 5 min read
3 Marketing Mistakes That Kill Tech Startups
Marketing Mistakes

3 Marketing Mistakes That Kill Tech Startups

You'll never reach unicorn status if you make one of these mistakes.
Inna Semenyuk | 5 min read
Why Embracing Failure Is Good for Business
Failure

Why Embracing Failure Is Good for Business

Here's how making mistakes -- and encouraging your team to do the same -- can become your business's competitive advantage
Steph Korey | 8 min read
This Is the Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make in Their Finances
Finances

This Is the Biggest Mistake Entrepreneurs Make in Their Finances

Only considering short-term consequences is not the way to build a business.
Scott Oldford | 5 min read
How Do You Match Up? Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Sleep, Eat and Start a Business
Real Entrepreneurs

How Do You Match Up? Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Sleep, Eat and Start a Business

See how your life compares with today's entrepreneur's.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
