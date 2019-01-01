My Queue

მწვანე ბიზნესი

ვეგანური ბრენდის შექმნის ხელოვნება
მწვანე ბიზნესი

ვეგანური ბრენდის შექმნის ხელოვნება

მოდის სახელით ცხოველების მკვლელობა უნდა შევწყვიტოთ
ნინა ლეხი | 3 min read
გარემოს დაცვაზე ზრუნვის 10 გზა ბიზნესში

გარემოს დაცვაზე ზრუნვის 10 გზა ბიზნესში

მწვანე ინიციატივები ჯანსაღსა და სასიამოვნო ატმოსფეროს უქმნის თანამშრომლებს
ბაიშალი მუხერჯი | 4 min read
ეკომეგობრული საწვავი

ეკომეგობრული საწვავი

საქართველოში ბიოდიზელის პირველი საწარმო გაიხსნა
ხატია გელოვანი | 5 min read
FregoBus საქართველოში ელექტროავტობუსების წარმოებას იწყებს

FregoBus საქართველოში ელექტროავტობუსების წარმოებას იწყებს

"ჩვენ ხარისხზე პასუხისმგებლობას სრულად ავიღებთ"
ხატია გელოვანი | 5 min read