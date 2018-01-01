Museums
See Me, Feel Me, Touch Me: Museums Need Tech Entrepreneurs
That tech product you've just rolled out may be the secret sauce your local museum needs to attract more millenials.
Kickstarter
The Smithsonian and Kickstarter Partner Up to Preserve Neil Armstrong's Spacesuit
More than 7,000 campaign backers have already contributed $550,000 to the preservation project.
Culture
4 Benefits of Collecting Art Besides Hanging Beautiful Paintings on the Wall
Patiently collecting art expands awareness and maybe your professional network, too.
Business of History
Vintage Apple 1 Computer Auctioned Off for Record-Setting $905,000
The previous record price for the Apple 1, which many credit with ushering in a whole new era of personal computing, was $671,400.
Video Games
Long-Buried Atari Cartridges Are Being Offered Up for Public Auction
After being exhumed from a New Mexico landfill earlier this year, copies of the world's worst video game will now be up for auction.
Business of History
Google's First Server and a Crumpled Napkin Are About to Get Museum Treatment
The Smithsonian will launch an American Enterprise exhibit in 2015 that will run for at least the next two decades. Here's an inside look at some of the objects to be featured.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets Waxed (Don't Worry. It's Not What You Think.)
A wax statue of the tech tycoon is available for selfies at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Business Travel
Capturing a Sliver of Your Business Trip for Yourself
A corporate nomad explains her discovery of ways to absorb the amazing places in her travels while still accomplishing her business goals.
Growth Strategies
The Genius Behind the Whitney Museum's New Logo
The American Art museum gets a wow-worthy new responsive-design logo. Here's how it works.
Starting a Business
How the Museum of Sex Turned a Nonprofit Snub into an Asset
The entrepreneur behind this unconventional attraction went all the way.