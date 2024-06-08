Imagine if those old manuscripts and artifacts could talk to visitors at the museum. They could answer questions and even tailor their responses based on the visitor's age, engaging them with relevant queries in return

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When people think of a museum, they often imagine an old, dull place filled with artifacts and manuscripts. While these items hold immeasurable value to some, the modern audience often finds them uninteresting and boring. In today's fast-paced, technology-driven world, people are more drawn to stimulating and engaging experiences.

Imagine if those old manuscripts and artifacts could talk to visitors at the museum. They could answer questions and even tailor their responses based on the visitor's age, engaging them with relevant queries in return. Wouldn't that interest today's audience? Absolutely! What makes this possible is a combination of Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Robotics. These technologies work together to transform the museum experience into an interactive and immersive journey, making it feel like you're stepping into history, not just observing it.

How does this work

There is a team consisting of technology experts, curators, and even neuroscientists who after careful and meticulous studying, design experiences that are both informative and emotionally engaging. Like in our recent project with the Ministry of Education- Indian Knowledge Systems, we have used a combination of technologies – holographic projections and AI speech synthesis – to create a real-life-like hologram of Valmiki with which visitors can speak and ask questions about the Ramayan.

Selecting the Right Technology

Choosing the appropriate technology is crucial for disseminating information in an engaging way. It's essential to understand that technology should follow experience, and experience should follow content so as to provide a holistic experience to the viewer. Instead of adopting new technologies indiscriminately, the focus should be on renewing experiences. The right technology can inspire museums to reimagine culture, reflecting contemporary life and encouraging visitors to draw parallels between the past and present. Technology alone is not enough; it needs to incorporate elements of human behavioral psychology which would lead to compelling storytelling and induce a wow factor.

Interactive display technologies

New-age museums are integrating various interactive display technologies like touch walls, touch screens, tablet-controlled displays, gesture-controlled displays (such as Leap Motion and Kinect), button-controlled displays, and object recognition tables to elevate the visitor experience and help the viewer to relate emotionally to the display. Levitating art piece of India's National Emblem displayed at the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya is a classic example of blending art and culture to create a masterpiece.

Integrating Interactive Technologies

Augmented and Virtual Reality

The integration of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) is adding a new dimension to the visitor's journey. Interactive technologies can significantly enhance the experience of viewing historical artifacts and artworks by providing detailed background information and interactive features that static displays cannot offer. These technologies can superimpose digital information onto real-world exhibits, making history come alive in a way that is both educational and captivating. The blend of all these technologies in the NACIN immersive field training centre has brought to life another way of interactive learning experiences.

Immersive experiences

Immersive experiences offer a deeper and more profound understanding and appreciation of historical contexts than traditional displays. Implementing technology-powered digital guides and chatbots can enhance visitor engagement by offering personalized tours and answering questions in real time. This makes the museum visit more interactive and informative.

Enhancing Accessibility and Engagement

Technologies should prioritize accessibility, not only to preserve artifacts but also to democratize access to cultural heritage.

Around the world, AI is transforming museum visits into unforgettable adventures. AI-powered guides greet visitors, offering exciting insights into exhibits, like revealing secrets behind ancient artifacts or explaining famous artworks in simple, engaging ways. Virtual reality powered by AI lets visitors step into history, immersing them in ancient worlds or distant galaxies. AI also personalizes experiences, suggesting exhibits based on interests or guiding tours based on preferences. With AI, museum visits are more than just looking; they're interactive journeys where learning and fun go hand in hand, making every visit a thrilling exploration of culture and knowledge.

Bottom line

AI and new-age technology are transforming museums into dynamic, interactive, and accessible spaces, redefining how cultural heritage is presented and experienced in the digital age. When implemented effectively, it can revolutionize the visitor experience. In a country like ours, rich in cultural history, blending this heritage with technology can bridge the gap between our storied past and today's youth, making history more engaging and relevant for the modern audience.